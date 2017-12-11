The 2018 Golden Globes Nominations Are Here
It was a big day for Big Little Lies.
Hollywood's awards season is officially commencing with the Golden Globes nominees, announced on Monday. Check below for who got nominated, who got snubbed, and what show(s) you haven't heard of and now need to watch.
Best TV Drama
Best TV Musical or Comedy
Best Miniseries or TV Movie
Best Actress in a TV Drama
Best Actress in a TV Comedy or Musical
Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or TV Movie
Best Actor in a TV Drama
Best Actor in a TV Comedy or Musical
Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or TV Movie
Best Motion Picture Drama
Best Motion Picture Comedy or Musical
Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama
Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama
Best Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Best Director
Best Screenplay
Best Animated Feature Film
Best Foreign Language Film
Best Original Score
Best Original Song
CORRECTION
Freddie Highmore was nominated for The Good Doctor. An earlier version of this post misstated the show he was nominated for.
Marcus Jones is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
