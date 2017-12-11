BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The 2018 Golden Globes Nominations Are Here

Arts & Entertainment

The 2018 Golden Globes Nominations Are Here

It was a big day for Big Little Lies.

By Marcus Jones

Headshot of Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on December 11, 2017, at 12:26 p.m. ET

Posted on December 11, 2017, at 8:06 a.m. ET

Hollywood's awards season is officially commencing with the Golden Globes nominees, announced on Monday. Check below for who got nominated, who got snubbed, and what show(s) you haven't heard of and now need to watch.

Best TV Drama

The Crown, NetflixGame of Thrones, HBOThe Handmaid’s Tale, HuluStranger Things, NetflixThis Is Us, NBC
Helen Sloan / HBO

The Crown, Netflix

Game of Thrones, HBO

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

Stranger Things, Netflix

This Is Us, NBC

Best TV Musical or Comedy

Black-ish, ABCThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon StudiosMaster of None, NetflixSMILF, ShowtimeWill &amp; Grace, NBC
Eric Mccandless / ABC

Black-ish, ABC

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon Studios

Master of None, Netflix

SMILF, Showtime

Will & Grace, NBC

Best Miniseries or TV Movie

Big Little Lies, HBOFargo, FXFeud: Bette and Joan, FXThe Sinner, USATop of the Lake: China Girl, SundanceNow
Hilary Bronwyn Gayle / HBO

Big Little Lies, HBO

Fargo, FX

Feud: Bette and Joan, FX

The Sinner, USA

Top of the Lake: China Girl, SundanceNow

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Actress in a TV Drama

Caitriona Balfe, OutlanderClaire Foy, The CrownMaggie Gyllenhaal, The DeuceKatherine Langford, 13 Reasons WhyElisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Stuart Hendry/ Netflix

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Actress in a TV Comedy or Musical

Pamela Adlon, Better ThingsAlison Brie, GLOWRachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselIssa Rae, InsecureFrankie Shaw, SMILF
Justina Mintz / HBO

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Jessica Biel, The SinnerNicole Kidman, Big Little LiesJessica Lange, Feud: Bette and JoanSusan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and JoanReese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Hilary Bronwyn Gayle / HBO

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or TV Movie

Laura Dern, Big Little LiesAnn Dowd, The Handmaid’s TaleChrissy Metz, This Is UsMichelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of LiesShailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Hilary Bronwyn Gayle / HBO

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Actor in a TV Drama

Jason Bateman, OzarkSterling K. Brown, This Is UsFreddie Highmore, The Good DoctorBob Odenkirk, Better Call SaulLiev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Daniel McFadden/ Netflix

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best Actor in a TV Comedy or Musical

Anthony Anderson, Black-ishAziz Ansari, Master of NoneKevin Bacon, I Love DickWilliam H. Macy, ShamelessEric McCormack, Will &amp; Grace
Netflix

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of LiesJude Law, The Young PopeKyle MacLachlan, Twin PeaksEwan McGregor, FargoGeoffrey Rush, Genius
Chris Large/FX

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or TV Movie

David Harbour, Stranger ThingsAlfred Molina, Feud: Bette and JoanChristian Slater, Mr. RobotAlexander Skarsgård, Big Little LiesDavid Thewlis, Fargo
Suzanne Tenner/FX

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Motion Picture Drama

Call Me By Your NameDunkirkThe PostThe Shape Of WaterThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Sony Pictures Classics

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape Of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture Comedy or Musical

The Disaster ArtistGet OutI, TonyaThe Greatest ShowmanLady Bird
Justina Mintz/ A24

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

I, Tonya

The Greatest Showman

Lady Bird

Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s GameSally Hawkins, The Shape of WaterFrances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriMeryl Streep, The PostMichelle Williams, All The Money In The World
Merrick Morton/ 20th Century Fox

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All The Money In The World

Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical

Judi Dench, Victoria and AbdulHelen Mirren, The Leisure SeekerMargot Robbie, I, TonyaSaoirse Ronan, Lady BirdEmma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Merie Wallace/ A24

Judi Dench, Victoria and Abdul

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, MudboundHong Chau, DownsizingAllison Janney, I, TonyaLaurie Metcalf, Lady BirdOctavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Kerry Hayes/ 20th Century Fox

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your NameDaniel Day-Lewis, Phantom ThreadTom Hanks, The PostGary Oldman, Darkest HourDenzel Washington, Roman J. Israel Esq.
Sony Pictures Classics

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel Esq.

Best Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical

Steve Carell, Battle of the SexesAnsel Elgort, Baby DriverJames Franco, The Disaster ArtistHugh Jackman, The Greatest ShowmanDaniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Justina Mintz/ A24

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, The Florida ProjectArmie Hammer, Call Me By Your NameRichard Jenkins, The Shape of WaterChristopher Plummer, All The Money In The WorldSam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
A24

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All The Money In The World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of WaterMartin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriChristopher Nolan, DunkirkRidley Scott, All The Money in the WorldSteven Spielberg, The Post
Kerry Hayes/ 20th Century Fox

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All The Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Screenplay

Guillermo Del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of WaterLiz Hannah and Josh Singer The PostGreta Gerwig, Lady BirdMartin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriAaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game
Merie Wallace/ A24

Guillermo Del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Liz Hannah and Josh Singer The Post

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game

Best Animated Feature Film

Boss BabyThe BreadwinnerCocoFerdinandLoving Vincent
Disney/Pixar

Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic WomanFirst They Killed My FatherIn The FadeLovelessThe Square
Netflix

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In The Fade

Loveless

The Square

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Original Score

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriAlexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water Jonny Greenwood, Phantom ThreadJohn Williams, The PostHans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Laurie Sparham/ Focus Features

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

John Williams, The Post

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Best Original Song

View this video on YouTube
DisneyMusicVEVO / Via youtube.com

"Home," Nick Jonas, Nick Monson, Justin Tranter (Ferdinand)

"Mighty River," Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq (Mudbound)

“Remember Me," Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez (Coco)

"The Star," Mariah Carey, Marc Shaiman (The Star)

"This Is Me," Benj Pasek, Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman)

CORRECTION

Freddie Highmore was nominated for The Good Doctor. An earlier version of this post misstated the show he was nominated for.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT