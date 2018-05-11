Fox Is Reviving "Last Man Standing" After Canceling "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" And Boy Do People Have Some Thoughts
Fox canceled cult favorites Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Mick, The Last Man on Earth, and Lucifer before saving a show previously ditched by another network.
Fox announced on Friday that it would be reviving the former ABC sitcom Last Man Standing, starring Tim Allen.
Last Man Standing lasted six seasons in its initial run and centered on Allen's character being the only man in his house with his wife and three daughters. When ABC canceled the show, it was the network's second-highest-rated comedy after Modern Family, but also one of its most expensive, since Allen is a TV veteran.
Allen fueled speculation that the cancellation was due to his character being a conservative, and had said on Jimmy Kimmel Live that being one in Hollywood was comparable to living in 1930s Germany. Fans of the show and conservatives alike rallied behind his effort to save the show, with over 400,000 people signing an online petition to boycott ABC until the show was renewed.
After Fox canceled Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Mick, and The Last Man on Earth Thursday, people started speculating that it was a sign that Fox was going to save Last Man Standing — and they were not happy about it.
After the rumors were confirmed Friday, many continued to be disappointed in Fox's choice to kill sitcoms to bring back a show that had already been canceled.
A representative for Brooklyn Nine-Nine cocreator Dan Goor had no comment on the Last Man Standing backlash.
