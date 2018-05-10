BuzzFeed News

Fox Has Canceled "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" And People Are Really Upset About It

Fox Has Canceled "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" And People Are Really Upset About It

The network also canceled The Mick and Last Man on Earth.

May 10, 2018

Posted on May 10, 2018, at 5:11 p.m. ET

Fox on Thursday confirmed that they have canceled Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

The network also canceled two other comedies, The Mick and Last Man on Earth.
The network also canceled two other comedies, The Mick and Last Man on Earth.

The workplace comedy starring Andy Samberg ran for five seasons and centered on the 99th police precinct in Brooklyn.

While it was never a huge ratings hit, it did win Samberg a Golden Globe and is already inspiring a big outcry from fans on social media.

RENEW BROOKLYN NINE NINE I ONLY WATCH LIKE 4 THINGS THIS IS ONE OF THE THINGS #RenewB99
Lin-Manuel Miranda @Lin_Manuel

Fox canceling the effortlessly great #brooklyn99 and bringing back Tim Allen is peak 2018, and exactly why the ROSEANNE thing and the disingenuous marketing of it is such a disaster.
Linda Holmes @lindaholmes

BK99 *and* Last Man On Earth both canceled???? This is so terrible.
Margaret Lyons @margeincharge

Seeing the outpouring of support, Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor said "it means the world to me and everyone else who works on the show."

Wow. Thank you all for this incredible outpouring of support. #brooklyn99 fans are the best fans in the world. It means the world to me and everyone else who works on the show.
Dan Goor @djgoor

Cast members like Stephanie Beatriz, who plays fan favorite bisexual detective Rosa Diaz, and Melissa Fumero, who plays type-A detective Amy Santiago, also started to thank fans online.

Squad, we love you. What a gift this series has been: it’s been my honor. Your sadness is noted. NINE- NINE!
Stephanie Beatriz @iamstephbeatz

I am still processing... don’t have all the words.. but.. These last 5 years have been incredible. Thank you for all your love and support. We have the best fans. It’s been a huge honor to play Amy and be a part of this tremendous ensemble. NINE NINE! #Brooklyn99 https://t.co/nmBFA2rm6I
Melissa Fumero @melissafumero

I love you fans. I love you squad. It has been an incredible five years. I’m so very lucky, so deeply thankful to have been part of a show that has brought so much joy to so many. NINE-NINE!❤️ #Brooklyn99 #renewB99
JoeLoTruglio @JoeLoTruglio

Thank u everyone. 😢 https://t.co/idz78IX9SU
terrycrews @terrycrews

A source close to the show told BuzzFeed News that Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be offered to other networks and streaming services.

