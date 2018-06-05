Chip And Joanna Gaines Of "Fixer Upper" Were Slapped With EPA Fines For Breaking Lead Paint Rules

The EPA said the Fixer Upper team did not have adequate lead paint protections during renovations on the show.

Chip and Joanna Gaines of Fixer Upper owe the Environmental Protection Agency $40,000 for not having adequate lead paint protections in place while filming renovations for the HGTV show.

In a notice, the EPA said it observed multiple episodes of the hit show, which ended in its final season this year, and noted that the couple's business, Magnolia Homes, appeared to not follow federal rules meant to protect occupants from being exposed to dangerous levels of lead from paint in houses built before 1978.

Paint made with lead is no longer used in new homes, but there are federal rules in place to prevent chips or dust from tainted paint from spreading during renovations. There is no safe exposure to lead, which according to the Centers for Disease Control can expose children to health and developmental problems.

In a settlement with the EPA, Magnolia Homes agreed to pay $40,000 in civil fines, and another $160,000 clearing homes and child-occupied buildings of lead in their hometown of Waco, Texas. Chip Gaines will also appear in a video teaching lead safety and approved work practices.

A representative for Magnolia Homes told BuzzFeed News the company is being "proactive with our efforts to ensure total compliance moving forward." Their full statement is below:

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) filed a complaint alleging that Magnolia Homes did not comply with all of the requirements of the RRP Rule. Shortly after being first contacted by the EPA three years ago, Magnolia Homes took immediate steps to bring its activities into compliance with TSCA. Additionally, to take its commitment a step further, Magnolia Homes made the decision to implement a compliance management program in which it adopted an enhanced renovation record-keeping checklist for use by Magnolia Homes staff and subcontractors. We continue to be proactive with our efforts to ensure total compliance moving forward, and remain committed to raising awareness in our community and our industry.