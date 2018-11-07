BuzzFeed News

Beyoncé Dragged Into Beto O'Rourke's Loss, But Fans Won't Have It

Beyoncé Dragged Into Beto O'Rourke's Loss, But Fans Won't Have It

Some people on social media are pointing fingers at Beyoncé for not endorsing O'Rourke quick enough, while her defenders say the voting statistics point to a different group to blame.

By Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

Posted on November 7, 2018, at 12:34 a.m. ET

Three hours before polls closed in Texas, Beyoncé endorsed Texas Democrat Beto O'Rourke for Senate.

Beto O'Rourke @BetoORourke

Thank you, Beyoncé!

@BetoORourke

And while some felt her endorsement came a little late, they were still happy to see the famous Texas native show up.

tyler oakley @tyleroakley

well, you heard her!! let's go texas!! vote @BetoORourke!! time to make @beyonce proud!!

@tyleroakley
Kimberly Nicole Foster @KimberlyNFoster

For the first time in history a surprise drop from Beyoncé was poorly timed. https://t.co/jWyOnXGrr5

@KimberlyNFoster

That is until O'Rourke lost, and some alluded to Beyoncé's late showing of support as a factor.

Cameron Kasky
Ry @JustRyCole

Beyonce should have posted the Beto hat a week ago..

@JustRyCole
🐯♿️ @tigergood_s

Personally, I blame Beyoncé. Sis didn’t reveal her endorsement of Beto until the day of the election. Like sis... REALLY SIS https://t.co/6yjlLFyILq

@tigergood_s

Which really is not going over well.

JuanPa @jpbrammer

blaming Beyoncé on Twitter but too afraid to confront your racist aunt at Thanksgiving smh that's sad

@jpbrammer
jon @prasejeebus

Beto did not lose because of Beyoncé. Log out and put your phone down. Thanks. Goodnight.

@prasejeebus

Especially since a graphic of CNN's still-developing exit poll is reporting well over half of white women voters in Texas voted for Cruz.

deray @deray

Who is organizing the white women? Because, sheesh.

@deray

So many feel it is out of place to blame a black woman over all those white voters.

nañi @pettyblackgirI

it’s not Beyoncé’s fault Beto lost, we know who she voted for. if you wanna blame someone, blame white people who continue to vote for republicans bc they don’t care about the lives they’re putting at stake by voting for bigots. https://t.co/XsBzBPhbdZ

@pettyblackgirI
Ayesha A. Siddiqi @AyeshaASiddiqi

apparently 59% of white women in Texas voted for Ted Cruz and white people are on here talking about what Beyoncé should have done differently...just....talk to your relatives.

spencer claus @spxncxrx

95% of black women voted for Beto over Cruz. Now is not the time for white men to be blaming black women for Beto’s loss. Maybe let’s talk about how white men and women voted overWHELMINGly for Cruz? You’ve done awesome work, but this is not the move https://t.co/YOvsLptC5v

@spxncxrx

Beyoncé is not the first celebrity taking some blame for the defeat of the candidate they endorsed.

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Conservatives are harassing Taylor Swift after her push to elect Tennessee Democrat Phil Bredesen for Senate fell short.

instagram.com

