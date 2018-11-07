Beyoncé Dragged Into Beto O'Rourke's Loss, But Fans Won't Have It
Some people on social media are pointing fingers at Beyoncé for not endorsing O'Rourke quick enough, while her defenders say the voting statistics point to a different group to blame.
Three hours before polls closed in Texas, Beyoncé endorsed Texas Democrat Beto O'Rourke for Senate.
And while some felt her endorsement came a little late, they were still happy to see the famous Texas native show up.
That is until O'Rourke lost, and some alluded to Beyoncé's late showing of support as a factor.
Which really is not going over well.
Especially since a graphic of CNN's still-developing exit poll is reporting well over half of white women voters in Texas voted for Cruz.
So many feel it is out of place to blame a black woman over all those white voters.
Beyoncé is not the first celebrity taking some blame for the defeat of the candidate they endorsed.
Conservatives are harassing Taylor Swift after her push to elect Tennessee Democrat Phil Bredesen for Senate fell short.
