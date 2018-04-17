BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Evan Rachel Wood Says "Westworld" Season 3 Will Be The First Time She's Paid The Same As Her Male Counterparts

Arts & Entertainment

Evan Rachel Wood Says "Westworld" Season 3 Will Be The First Time She's Paid The Same As Her Male Counterparts

While Season 3 has not yet been confirmed, Wood says the show has made major steps toward pay parity.

By Marcus Jones

Headshot of Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 17, 2018, at 7:09 p.m. ET

In an interview with the Wrap, Evan Rachel Wood says that Westworld Season 3 will be the first time she's made the same money as her male costars.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Wood says she's been paid “pretty much the same amount of money on things for years,” but was recently told "'Hey you’re, you’re getting equal pay'" for the as-yet-unconfirmed third season of Westworld.

John P. Johnson / HBO

Wood added that she's realistic about how actors' salaries tend to work. “It’s like, ‘Well, you’re Anthony Hopkins or Ed Harris.’" But now that the show has built a large following, "I think now we’re all doing equal amounts of work and really hard work,” Wood said.

John P. Johnson / HBO

The news of Wood's pay bump comes shortly after HBO boss Casey Bloys told the Hollywood Reporter that in response to the Time's Up movement, the studio had embarked on a pay-leveling effort. "We just finished our process where we went through and made sure that there were no inappropriate disparities in pay; and where there were, if we found any, we corrected it going forward," Bloys said.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

HBO declined to comment on individual salaries of the stars of Westworld.

Actors Say There Won't Be Equal Pay Until Hollywood Creates More Diverse Roles

buzzfeed.com

This "Westworld" Fan Theory Is Either Fucking Insane Or A Huge Coincidence

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT