ESPN Has Cancelled Its Barstool Sports Program After One Episode Amid Criticism
"I erred in assuming we could distance our efforts from the Barstool site and its content," ESPN President John Skipper said in a statement.
After one episode, ESPN President John Skipper announced in a statement that the network has canceled its new late night show Barstool Van Talk.
It is unclear what exactly led to ESPN's decision to cancel the series, hosted by Dan “Big Cat” Katz and PFT Commenter. But the Barstool Sports website has been accused of being misogynistic and normalizing rape culture.
The cancellation comes a week after ESPN Sunday NFL Countdown host Sam Ponder tweeted that the president of Barstool Sports went on a tirade, and told her, "Go fuck yourself."
People had been criticizing ESPN's decision to greenlight the Barstool show, especially since it was announced within days of Jemele Hill being suspended for calling Donald Trump a white supremacist on Twitter.
For comparison, this is some of the language Hill used:
And here's a sampling of some of Barstool Sports' language:
ESPN also came under fire for bringing on Desus and Mero to cover the NBA, considering they've been profanely critical of Trump on their Viceland late night show.
For comparison, here is a sample of Hill's tweets:
And here's a segment of Desus and Mero's show in which Desus said to Trump: "White supremacy runs in your family. Your bitch-ass father was caught out in Queens at a KKK rally."
The hosts of Barstool Van Talk have posted a statement on Twitter, expressing their disappointment in the network's decision.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives for ESPN, Jemele Hill, and Desus and Mero for further comments.
