Second Woman Accuses Dustin Hoffman Of Sexual Harassment

The actor has been accused of making lewd comments to women in 1985 and 1991.

A second woman on Thursday accused Dustin Hoffman of sexually harassing her, a day after the actor issued an apology in response to claims from a writer about his behavior on the set of a 1985 film.

Wendy Riss Gatsiounis, currently a writer and producer on the Emmy-nominated show Genius on National Geographic, told Variety she met Hoffman in 1991 to discuss adapting a play she wrote into a film.

In one meeting, Riss Gatsiounis alleged Hoffman asked her if she had "ever been ever been intimate with a man over 40?"

"I’ll never forget — he moves back, he opens his arms, and he says, ‘It would be a whole new body to explore... I’m trying to go back to my pitch, and I’m trying to talk about my play," Riss Gatsiounis said. "Then Dustin Hoffman gets up and he says he has to do some clothing shopping at a nearby hotel, and did I want to come along? He’s like, ‘Come on, come to this nearby hotel.'”

Riss Gatsiounis said she refused to go to the hotel, and the meeting ended abruptly.

A spokesperson for Hoffman declined to comment to Variety.

Screenwriter Murray Schisgal, who Riss Gatsiounis said was at the meeting, told Variety he "had no recollection" of the incident.

The allegation came a day after Hoffman issued an apology after a woman alleged the actor sexually harassed her when she was a 17-year-old working as a production assistant on the 1985 TV movie adaptation of Death of a Salesman.

"He was openly flirtatious, he grabbed my ass, he talked about sex to me and in front of me," Anna Graham Hunter wrote for the Hollywood Reporter.

"One morning I went to his dressing room to take his breakfast order; he looked at me and grinned, taking his time. Then he said, 'I'll have a hard-boiled egg … and a soft-boiled clitoris.' His entourage burst out laughing. I left, speechless. Then I went to the bathroom and cried," she wrote.