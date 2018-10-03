BuzzFeed News

Disney Is Working On A Live-Action Version Of “Lilo & Stitch”

The film is in very early stages, so no answers yet on how Disney will bring the alien Stitch to life.

By Marcus Jones

Posted on October 3, 2018, at 3:52 p.m. ET

BuzzFeed News has confirmed that Disney is working on a live-action version of Lilo & Stitch.

Walt Disney Pictures

The original 2002 animated film focuses on young Lilo discovering and adopting an unusual doglike pet she names Stitch. Though Stitch was developed to be an alien killing machine, Lilo gives him a new lease on life by introducing him to the Hawaiian lifestyle and teaching him the meaning of family.

Up-and-coming screenwriter Mike Van Waes will write the new film. It'll be produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, who also produced the upcoming Aladdin live-action film directed by Guy Ritchie.

While some people are hyped about another beloved Disney Animation Studios film getting the live-action treatment...

IDK HOW I FEEL. IM EXCITED. IM PANICKING. 😱😍🤓🤔😭 https://t.co/kv9WgyQmB5
Jempanada 💜 @jempanada3

IDK HOW I FEEL. IM EXCITED. IM PANICKING. 😱😍🤓🤔😭 https://t.co/kv9WgyQmB5

Jempanada / Via Twitter: @jempanada3
🚨DISNEY REMAKE ALERT🚨 https://t.co/0wEqgzGbyB
Jaclyn Hendricks @jmhendricks88

🚨DISNEY REMAKE ALERT🚨 https://t.co/0wEqgzGbyB

Via Twitter: @jmhendricks88
Please don't mess this up, @Disney! #ohanameansfamily https://t.co/J3PWHMCzd8
Steven Tonthat @Steventonthat

Please don't mess this up, @Disney! #ohanameansfamily https://t.co/J3PWHMCzd8

Via Twitter: @Steventonthat

...others are wondering how Disney will be able to bring an alien like Stitch to life.

Wait until they announce Andy Serkis as Stitch
yeezus @eyeswidekubrick

Wait until they announce Andy Serkis as Stitch

Via Twitter: @eyeswidekubrick
Can't wait to see an ugly ass CGI Stitch (sarcasm) https://t.co/WfHZpPai7Q via @thr
ChikoritaCheezits @ChikoritaCheez

Can't wait to see an ugly ass CGI Stitch (sarcasm) https://t.co/WfHZpPai7Q via @thr

Via Twitter: @ChikoritaCheez
idk, the LILO &amp; STITCH remake looks great
Mason Verger @BuddyBoyBaxter

idk, the LILO &amp; STITCH remake looks great

Via Twitter: @BuddyBoyBaxter

And when the Disney remake trend will end.

how many cartoons do they have left. when will we get hercules https://t.co/glspLQBQNc
Joshua Rivera @jmrivera02

how many cartoons do they have left. when will we get hercules https://t.co/glspLQBQNc

Via Twitter: @jmrivera02
Is there just a wheel in their office they spin to decide this? https://t.co/BgrsClqNSQ
Cory Schimmoeller @coryschimm

Is there just a wheel in their office they spin to decide this? https://t.co/BgrsClqNSQ

Via Twitter: @coryschimm
This is never gonna stop and I don’t like it https://t.co/3E1BpJlSU3
Jim Gisriel @ NYCC @JimmFORCE

This is never gonna stop and I don’t like it https://t.co/3E1BpJlSU3

Via Twitter: @JimmFORCE

As the film is still in the very early stages, a release date is unknown. It is also unclear whether the film will be released theatrically or on Disney's upcoming streaming service.

