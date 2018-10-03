The film is in very early stages, so no answers yet on how Disney will bring the alien Stitch to life.

BuzzFeed News has confirmed that Disney is working on a live-action version of Lilo & Stitch. Walt Disney Pictures

The original 2002 animated film focuses on young Lilo discovering and adopting an unusual doglike pet she names Stitch. Though Stitch was developed to be an alien killing machine, Lilo gives him a new lease on life by introducing him to the Hawaiian lifestyle and teaching him the meaning of family.

Up-and-coming screenwriter Mike Van Waes will write the new film. It'll be produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, who also produced the upcoming Aladdin live-action film directed by Guy Ritchie.

