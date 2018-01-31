"House Of Cards" Is Filming Again, Adding Diane Lane And Greg Kinnear To Its Final Season
The pair of Oscar nominees join Robin Wright's Claire Underwood in the Netflix show's final season — and its first without Kevin Spacey.
Netflix's House of Cards resumed production on Wednesday for its sixth and final season — and the first without former star Kevin Spacey, who was booted from the show due to sexual misconduct allegations.
After actor Anthony Rapp told BuzzFeed News in October that Spacey made a sexual advance on him when he was 14 in the 1980s, at least 14 other men came forward to accuse Spacey of sexual misconduct.
Production of House of Cards was initially suspended "until further notice," with Netflix announcing in December that it would continue filming the final season without Spacey.
Netflix also announced Wednesday that Oscar nominees Greg Kinnear and Diane Lane were joining the cast for the final season.
All we know currently about the plot is that they will play a brother and sister pair in a season that has shifted focus directly to Robin Wright's Claire Underwood.
Many fans of the show praised the casting news, and were looking forward to the series wrapping up its political intrigue with a fitting finale.
Cast members Michael Kelly (Doug Stamper), Jayne Atkinson (Catherine Durant), Patricia Clarkson (Jane Davis), Constance Zimmer (Janine Skorsky), Derek Cecil (Seth Grayson), Campbell Scott (Mark Usher), and Boris McGiver (Tom Hammerschmidt) are also returning for the final season.
