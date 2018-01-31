BuzzFeed News

"House Of Cards" Is Filming Again, Adding Diane Lane And Greg Kinnear To Its Final Season

The pair of Oscar nominees join Robin Wright's Claire Underwood in the Netflix show's final season — and its first without Kevin Spacey.

By Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

Posted on January 31, 2018, at 11:38 a.m. ET

Netflix's House of Cards resumed production on Wednesday for its sixth and final season — and the first without former star Kevin Spacey, who was booted from the show due to sexual misconduct allegations.

David Giesbrecht/Netflix

After actor Anthony Rapp told BuzzFeed News in October that Spacey made a sexual advance on him when he was 14 in the 1980s, at least 14 other men came forward to accuse Spacey of sexual misconduct.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Production of House of Cards was initially suspended "until further notice," with Netflix announcing in December that it would continue filming the final season without Spacey.

Pete Souza

Netflix also announced Wednesday that Oscar nominees Greg Kinnear and Diane Lane were joining the cast for the final season.

Chris Pizzello / AP, Michael Loccisano / Getty Images
All we know currently about the plot is that they will play a brother and sister pair in a season that has shifted focus directly to Robin Wright's Claire Underwood.

David Giesbrecht

Many fans of the show praised the casting news, and were looking forward to the series wrapping up its political intrigue with a fitting finale.

Greg Kinnear and Diane Lane coming to House of Cards is a personal plea from Netflix to me to watch the final season.
Brrrrrrandon Latham @BrALatham

Robin Wright + Diane Lane. No necesito saber mucho más para emocionarme por la nueva y última temporada de… https://t.co/fWonAMK8F3
Alberto Castro @mczorro

Ok I'm back on board. I will tune in for a series called Watching Paint Dry if Diane Lane is in it. #HouseOfCards https://t.co/uFzYkDKwcm
Maria Koklanaris @MariaKoklanaris

Cast members Michael Kelly (Doug Stamper), Jayne Atkinson (Catherine Durant), Patricia Clarkson (Jane Davis), Constance Zimmer (Janine Skorsky), Derek Cecil (Seth Grayson), Campbell Scott (Mark Usher), and Boris McGiver (Tom Hammerschmidt) are also returning for the final season.

