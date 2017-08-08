David Letterman Is Coming Out Of Retirement To Host A Netflix Show
His six-episode interview series will launch in 2018.
David Letterman, America's longest-serving host in late night television, is coming out of retirement to host a new, not-yet-named show on Netflix.
Rather than host another standard late night show, this series will focus on one longform interview per episode, mixed with some segments that'll be filmed outside the studio.
Letterman retired on May 20, 2015 after 33 years and 6,000 late night episodes between NBC's Late Night and CBS's Late Show.
The six-episode series will debut in 2018. And, as Netflix's Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos joked in the press release, “We’ll have to see if he keeps the beard.”
