David Letterman Is Coming Out Of Retirement To Host A Netflix Show

His six-episode interview series will launch in 2018.

By Marcus Jones

Posted on August 8, 2017, at 12:39 p.m. ET

David Letterman, America's longest-serving host in late night television, is coming out of retirement to host a new, not-yet-named show on Netflix.

“I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix,” Letterman said in a statement.
Rather than host another standard late night show, this series will focus on one longform interview per episode, mixed with some segments that'll be filmed outside the studio.

Letterman retired on May 20, 2015 after 33 years and 6,000 late night episodes between NBC's Late Night and CBS's Late Show.

In his statement about the Netflix series, Letterman joked: &quot;Here&#x27;s what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first.&quot;
The six-episode series will debut in 2018. And, as Netflix's Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos joked in the press release, “We’ll have to see if he keeps the beard.”

