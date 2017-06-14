BuzzFeed News

Corinne Olympios And DeMario Jackson Have Broken Their Silence On "Bachelor In Paradise" Incident

Corinne Olympios And DeMario Jackson Have Broken Their Silence On "Bachelor In Paradise" Incident

Both contestants released statements on Wednesday and lawyered up.

By Marcus Jones and Kate Aurthur

Posted on June 14, 2017, at 3:37 p.m. ET

UPDATE

The Warner Bros. investigation turned up no misconduct, and production on the show was set to resume. Bachelor in Paradise will air on ABC later this summer, the network announced June 20.

On Sunday, Warner Bros., the studio that produces Bachelor in Paradise, confirmed it had shut down production on Season 4, identifying an incident of "misconduct" as the cause. BuzzFeed News confirmed that the incident involved Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson.

Warner Bros. has not defined what it means by "misconduct" and there have been numerous rumors about what transpired on set. On Wednesday, Olympios released the statement below through her new publicist, Stan Rosenfield.

“I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening.”

Olympios, who was featured on the most recent season of ABC's reality hit The Bachelor, has hired Hollywood lawyer Martin Singer. He has previously represented Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Charlie Sheen, and Bill Cosby.

Olympios made it to the final four contestants on Season 21 of The Bachelor and was a divisive figure among her castmates and to the audience.
Olympios made it to the final four contestants on Season 21 of The Bachelor and was a divisive figure among her castmates and to the audience.

A few hours later, Jackson, who was on the current season of The Bachelorette, released the statement below, noting he will be taking "swift and appropriate legal action." He's hired Walter Mosley as his legal counsel.

"It's unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations," he said via his publicist, Eve Sarkisyan-Nunn, in a statement that was initially released to E! News. "I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws."

Earlier in the day, Jackson told Entertainment Tonight in LA, "I have nothing to say. You know, Corinne's an awesome girl and that's all I have to say."

Early on in the current season of The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay sent Jackson home after a woman surprised them both on camera, claiming he hadn't ended their relationship before filming began.

Warner Bros., which is currently investigating the incident, had no comment in response to Olympios's and Jackson's statements.

A source close to production told BuzzFeed News there is currently no criminal investigation, and the Los Angeles Police Department said: "We have not received information regarding a sexual assault in Mexico."

The source also confirmed to BuzzFeed News that two producers filed the complaint about the alleged misconduct that caused production to shut down, as first reported by Bachelor spoiler Steve Carbone (better known as @realitysteve).

A representative from ABC did not respond to Olympios's and Jackson's statements. ABC's website for Bachelor in Paradise currently features a picture of Olympios, and mentions Jackson.

As for the show's fate, the ABC representative wrote, "We are waiting for Warner Bros. to finish the investigation before any next steps." Bachelor in Paradise is currently scheduled to premiere Aug. 8.

This is a developing story and will be updated.