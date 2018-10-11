Comedian Jaboukie Young-White Has Joined "The Daily Show" As A Correspondent
The comedian and television writer will be representing short kings everywhere on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah starting Thursday night.
Comedian Jaboukie Young-White is joining The Daily Show With Trevor Noah as the comedy show's newest correspondent.
In addition to being known for his fire tweets with funny observations about millennial culture and defenses of short men...
...Young-White was a writer on the second seasons of American Vandal and Big Mouth.
AND he has had two popular stand-up sets on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Young-White will make his Daily Show debut on Thursday night with his first in-studio desk piece.
