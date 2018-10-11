BuzzFeed News

Comedian Jaboukie Young-White Has Joined "The Daily Show" As A Correspondent

The comedian and television writer will be representing short kings everywhere on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah starting Thursday night.

By Marcus Jones

Posted on October 11, 2018, at 3:54 p.m. ET

Comedian Jaboukie Young-White is joining The Daily Show With Trevor Noah as the comedy show's newest correspondent.

In addition to being known for his fire tweets with funny observations about millennial culture and defenses of short men...

lacroix is like drinking sprite with a condom
jaboukie young-white @jaboukie

lacroix is like drinking sprite with a condom

happy weekend to men under 6ft. we’re embracing our short kinghood. we’re wearing whatever shoes we like, not just ones that give us an extra inch. we’re going to be assertive at the bar when we’re putting in drink orders. we are winning
jaboukie young-white @jaboukie

happy weekend to men under 6ft. we’re embracing our short kinghood. we’re wearing whatever shoes we like, not just ones that give us an extra inch. we’re going to be assertive at the bar when we’re putting in drink orders. we are winning

me tweeting when there's texts i still haven't replied to
jaboukie young-white @jaboukie

me tweeting when there's texts i still haven't replied to

...Young-White was a writer on the second seasons of American Vandal and Big Mouth.

AND he has had two popular stand-up sets on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Young-White will make his Daily Show debut on Thursday night with his first in-studio desk piece.

