Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Of "Riverdale" Were Hacked On Twitter

While Sprouse's hackers tweeted explicit jokes, Reinhart's hackers posted an explicit photo.

By Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

Last updated on August 17, 2018, at 12:10 a.m. ET

Posted on August 15, 2018, at 6:42 p.m. ET

The Twitter accounts belonging to Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, the fan favorite Riverdale couple on- and offscreen, were hacked this week.

Fresh off his big Teen Choice Awards win, Sprouse's Twitter account was hacked late Monday, with tweets ranging from follow shoutouts to explicit jokes about the actor's award and Disney.

Cole Sprouse has 100% been hacked 😳😳
micheala 🌹 @michealarosee

Cole Sprouse has 100% been hacked 😳😳

The tweets have since been scrubbed from the account.

Rumors of Sprouse potentially being hacked stem from early June when he tweeted, "The point is to establish a strange enough twitter that if someone hacks your shit it would just look like business as usual."

Reinhart defended her boyfriend and costar on Twitter by saying, "Fuck people who do that."

Cole's Twitter has been hacked BTW. Fuck people who do that, seriously.
Lili Reinhart @lilireinhart

Cole’s Twitter has been hacked BTW. Fuck people who do that, seriously.

By Wednesday afternoon, though, Reinhart's own account was hacked, likely by the same people in retaliation. A tweet on Reinhart's Twitter page said, “Shouldn't have talked shit about us, here's to lili fans found this masterpiece in iCloud.”

(2/3)These people are absolutely disgusting and are doing something extremely rude. Do not trust anything they are saying because they are not Lili. The explicit photo that they shared was not her either. It was a random photo they found online.
Haley ✨ Levi’s Night 2 🐍 Met Life Night 1 🏙 @123_letsgobitch

(2/3)These people are absolutely disgusting and are doing something extremely rude. Do not trust anything they are saying because they are not Lili. The explicit photo that they shared was not her either. It was a random photo they found online.

That tweet had a nude photo attached to it that BuzzFeed News confirmed was not her. The Blast tracked the photo to a porn site in 2012.

On Thursday night, Sprouse finally responded to him and Reinhart being hacked by thanking their fans for the support.

Thanks to all the fans that had our backs over the last couple days, especially after that pic of my breasts was spread all over the internet.
Cole M. Sprouse @colesprouse

Thanks to all the fans that had our backs over the last couple days, especially after that pic of my breasts was spread all over the internet.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives for Sprouse and Reinhart for additional comment.

