Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Of "Riverdale" Were Hacked On Twitter
While Sprouse's hackers tweeted explicit jokes, Reinhart's hackers posted an explicit photo.
The Twitter accounts belonging to Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, the fan favorite Riverdale couple on- and offscreen, were hacked this week.
Fresh off his big Teen Choice Awards win, Sprouse's Twitter account was hacked late Monday, with tweets ranging from follow shoutouts to explicit jokes about the actor's award and Disney.
Reinhart defended her boyfriend and costar on Twitter by saying, "Fuck people who do that."
By Wednesday afternoon, though, Reinhart's own account was hacked, likely by the same people in retaliation. A tweet on Reinhart's Twitter page said, “Shouldn't have talked shit about us, here's to lili fans found this masterpiece in iCloud.”
That tweet had a nude photo attached to it that BuzzFeed News confirmed was not her. The Blast tracked the photo to a porn site in 2012.
On Thursday night, Sprouse finally responded to him and Reinhart being hacked by thanking their fans for the support.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives for Sprouse and Reinhart for additional comment.
