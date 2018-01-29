BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Childish Gambino Performed At The Grammys With The Other Kid Playing Simba In "The Lion King"

Arts & Entertainment / grammys

Childish Gambino Performed At The Grammys With The Other Kid Playing Simba In "The Lion King"

Two Simbas on stage!

By Marcus Jones

Headshot of Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 28, 2018, at 11:13 p.m. ET

We all know Donald Glover/Childish Gambino is playing Simba in Disney's Lion King reboot, set for release next year.

Remember Beyoncé is playing Nala??
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Remember Beyoncé is playing Nala??

Well, toward the end of his Grammys performance on Sunday night, Childish Gambino brought out a tween to come sing with him.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

And some people wondered who this kid was making his Grammys debut.

Who is this baby Tevin Campbell? #GRAMMYs
April @ReignOfApril

Who is this baby Tevin Campbell? #GRAMMYs

Reply Retweet Favorite
OKAY who’s the kid singing with Childish Gambino???? DAAAANNNGGG #GRAMMYs
Holly Ann @HollyAnn_C

OKAY who’s the kid singing with Childish Gambino???? DAAAANNNGGG #GRAMMYs

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

But they were still loving it.

I don’t know who that kid with Childish Gambino is, but I will gladly buy his album. #grammys
Emmanuel Hapsis @xcusemybeauty

I don’t know who that kid with Childish Gambino is, but I will gladly buy his album. #grammys

Reply Retweet Favorite
OH MY GOD THE KID!!! THIS IS WHY I LOVE CHILDISH GAMBINO #GRAMMYs
Emily Ronshire @EmilyKRsire

OH MY GOD THE KID!!! THIS IS WHY I LOVE CHILDISH GAMBINO #GRAMMYs

Reply Retweet Favorite

Well, turns out the 10-year-old's name is JD McCrary, and besides being featured on Gambino's album "Awaken, My Love!", he'll be playing Young Simba in The Lion King.

On stage with Donald Glover is @jdmccrary, who is voicing the young Simba to his adult Simba in the upcoming Lion King film. #GRAMMYs
Trey Mangum @treymangum

On stage with Donald Glover is @jdmccrary, who is voicing the young Simba to his adult Simba in the upcoming Lion King film. #GRAMMYs

Reply Retweet Favorite

That's right! Old Simba and Young Simba together on the Grammys stage!

Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

"PAY ATTENTION TO THESE THINGS!"

Y’all didn’t even clock that that’s Young Simba in the new Lion King adaptation, and Childish Gambino is adult Simb… https://t.co/6lNqZNEw6B
IG: @iRickyVasquez. @iAmRickyVasquez

Y’all didn’t even clock that that’s Young Simba in the new Lion King adaptation, and Childish Gambino is adult Simb… https://t.co/6lNqZNEw6B

Reply Retweet Favorite

Here Are All The Winners From The 2018 Grammy Awards

buzzfeed.com

The Cast Of Disney's "The Lion King" Reboot Is Literally Perfect And I'm So Excited I'm Crying

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT