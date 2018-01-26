BuzzFeed News

"Charmed" Star Holly Marie Combs Dragged The Show's Reboot And Fans Are Here For It

"So bye"

By Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

Posted on January 26, 2018, at 3:45 p.m. ET

The CW announced Thursday they had ordered a pilot for a Charmed reboot set in present day and written by Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Urman.

Paramount Home Video

The news was not met with much excitement from some fans of the original series, who took special issue with the idea that it would be a "feminist reboot" (as if the original somehow weren't all about female empowerment).

I’m pretty turned off by the redundant need to mention a “feminist” storyline. Charmed represented feminism by natu… https://t.co/saZHVESRQc
chris @ChrisMcPhersn

I’m pretty turned off by the redundant need to mention a “feminist” storyline. Charmed represented feminism by natu… https://t.co/saZHVESRQc

Charmed focused on three very strong independent sisters raised by a single mother then grandmother (reboot to be m… https://t.co/p87N38ev7d
Zandarl @zandarl

Charmed focused on three very strong independent sisters raised by a single mother then grandmother (reboot to be m… https://t.co/p87N38ev7d

#Charmed How can this be "more feminist" that 3 powerfull, indepedent &amp; strong women in the 90's fighting all Evils… https://t.co/jDMfW9P3j6
Rodrigue Delpierre @RoddyMe

#Charmed How can this be "more feminist" that 3 powerfull, indepedent &amp; strong women in the 90's fighting all Evils… https://t.co/jDMfW9P3j6

On Friday, Holly Marie Combs, who played Piper on the original, threw her hat into the ring, saying she doubted the reboot would succeed without the involvement of the original cast and creator Brad Kern.

Here’s the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our… https://t.co/DbXU8KVYeX
Holly Marie Combs @H_Combs

Here’s the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our… https://t.co/DbXU8KVYeX

She also mocked the idea that the original show wasn't full of feminist storylines.

*sips tea*

Many fans of the OG Charmed agreed with Combs.

@H_Combs This was like the moment when Piper’s powers went from freezing to the ability to to explode. Not a chance… https://t.co/L7rrpiIm6V
Matt @Mattleo821

@H_Combs This was like the moment when Piper’s powers went from freezing to the ability to to explode. Not a chance… https://t.co/L7rrpiIm6V

"Let's not ruin a good thing," one person wrote.

@H_Combs Let's not ruin a good thing. Leave #Charmed alone. A reboot isn't necessary.
Rosalie 🖤🌻🖤 @RosalieNoyes

@H_Combs Let's not ruin a good thing. Leave #Charmed alone. A reboot isn't necessary.

"Imposters will not be accepted!"

There is NO WAY I will watch this reboot. Seriously what are they thinking not have the original cast &amp; writers? Th… https://t.co/VP7ofERhFV
🕉Heather Anne🕉 @heatheranne72

There is NO WAY I will watch this reboot. Seriously what are they thinking not have the original cast &amp; writers? Th… https://t.co/VP7ofERhFV

"It's wrong and we won't be fooled!"

@TheCW Hear this. I 100% agree with her and so does thousands of fan. Atleast be decent and not capitalize off thei… https://t.co/afMBCSqkCu
Charlene Lewis @char_charmed

@TheCW Hear this. I 100% agree with her and so does thousands of fan. Atleast be decent and not capitalize off thei… https://t.co/afMBCSqkCu

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the CW for comment. No word yet on when we can expect to see a Charmed reboot pilot.

