Cardi B's Viral Government Shutdown Rant Was Set To "Bodak Yellow" And It's Basically A New Bop

Cardi B's viral Instagram video denouncing the partial government shutdown took on new life Thursday when it was remixed into a song.

The rapper's rant bemoaning the shutdown was so epic that even Democratic senators took notice and debated whether to share it themselves (or not, because of all the curse words tucked into the hot take).

"Now, I don't wanna hear y'all motherfuckers talk about 'Oh, but Obama shut the government down for 17 days,'" Cardi said in the video. "Yeah, bitch, for health care! So your grandma could check her blood pressure and you bitches could go check y'all pussy in the gynecologist with no motherfucking problem."



The Gregory Brothers, YouTubers known for "songifying" video clips, set the passionate plea to Cardi's hit song "Bodak Yellow." And just like "Bodak Yellow," the clip has gone viral, and many people are saying the clip itself is a hit.