Cardi B's Viral Government Shutdown Rant Was Set To "Bodak Yellow" And It's Basically A New Bop
This may be the first bop of 2019.
Cardi B's viral Instagram video denouncing the partial government shutdown took on new life Thursday when it was remixed into a song.
The rapper's rant bemoaning the shutdown was so epic that even Democratic senators took notice and debated whether to share it themselves (or not, because of all the curse words tucked into the hot take).
"Now, I don't wanna hear y'all motherfuckers talk about 'Oh, but Obama shut the government down for 17 days,'" Cardi said in the video. "Yeah, bitch, for health care! So your grandma could check her blood pressure and you bitches could go check y'all pussy in the gynecologist with no motherfucking problem."
The Gregory Brothers, YouTubers known for "songifying" video clips, set the passionate plea to Cardi's hit song "Bodak Yellow." And just like "Bodak Yellow," the clip has gone viral, and many people are saying the clip itself is a hit.
The Gregory Brothers told BuzzFeed News they were compelled to make the remix because "Cardi B could read the ingredients on a bag of potato chips and hit the top 40. (This was our hypothesis, at least, and in testing it scientifically we have found it to be PROVEN TRUE.)"
As for a full version of the song, they say, "We can only hope Cardi B records some more shutdown monologues to finish the track so the nation can have something to sway to while they're in long TSA lines."
Andrew Gregory of the Gregory Brothers also noted on Twitter that he'd only put the full song on a streaming service with Cardi's approval.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to the Gregory Brothers and a representative for Cardi B for comment.
