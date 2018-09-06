Burt Reynolds, Star Of "Boogie Nights" And "Smokey And The Bandit," Has Died At Age 82

Famed actor and 1970s sex symbol Burt Reynolds died at a hospital in Jupiter, Florida, Thursday morning, according to his manager. He was 82.

No cause of death was immediately released. But in a statement, the actor’s family said that while he had been dealing with health issues, “this was totally unexpected.”

“My uncle was not just a movie icon; he was a generous, passionate and sensitive man, who was dedicated to his family, friends, fans and acting students,” Nancy Lee Hess said in the statement.

She also noted how the actor known for performing many of his own stunts was also respected for his toughness.

“Anyone who breaks their tail bone on a river and finishes the movie is tough. And that’s who he was,” she said.

Few names are more synonymous with the 1970s than Reynolds, yet few actors have been able to stay relevant, or relaunch their careers, for as long a time as he did. In his 2015 memoir But Enough About Me, Reynolds wrote, "I know I'm old, but I feel young. And there's one thing they can never take away: Nobody had more fun than I did."

While Reynolds had done some television acting in the late 1950s, he booked his first film role in 1961's Angel Baby, which led to him to joining the cast of the pivotal television series Gunsmoke.



During the rest of the 1960s, Reynolds would book lead roles in box office busts, though the one role he famously turned down in 1970 was James Bond. Reynolds finally found his breakout role in the unexpected hit 1972 film Deliverance. It helped that he promoted that film with a now-iconic nude centerfold in the April 1972 issue of Cosmopolitan.