The cast of the beloved 1970s sitcom The Brady Bunch has reunited to renovate the house that served as the exterior of the fictional family’s home as part of a series from HGTV, which beat out Lance Bass from NSYNC in a controversial sale.

On the tentatively titled A Very Brady Renovation, the grown-up Brady kids, Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby), and Susan Olsen (Cindy) will be fixing up the house in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Helping them will be HGTV experts, like the Property Brothers, as well as surprise celebrity guests.



The remodel will be “’70s inspired” in keeping with the era of the original sitcom.