Bobby Brown Called Kanye West "Ignorant" For Using A Photo Of Whitney Houston's Drug-Strewn Bathroom

On Profile this week, Brown said about West: "ignorant people are ignorant people ... until they find themselves."

Bobby Brown thinks Kanye West is "ignorant" for using a photo of Whitney Houston's drug-strewn bathroom counter for commercial purposes.

Speaking on BuzzFeed News' latest episode of Profile on Sunday night, Brown expanded on his thoughts about West purchasing the rights to a picture of Houston's bathroom, which includes drug paraphernalia, to use for record labelmate Pusha T's album cover. "Ignorant people are ignorant people, and they’re going to be that way until they find themselves," he said.

Brown has previously called West's licensing of the photo for a reported $85,000 "really disgusting" in an interview with Rolling Stone. "That’s in really bad taste," he said in May. "Something should happen to Kanye. He’s already crazy." Brown said on Profile Sunday that he initially did not know about the controversy over the Daytona album cover, because he has been focused on "bigger, better, and more beautiful things in life, not negative things in life." But when someone brought it to his attention, he felt West's move was "very disrespectful."

"You expect disrespectful stuff from Kanye West anyway, so he’s not going to change," Brown added. "Long as he stays clear from me, he’ll be safe. He’ll be OK." Brown also backtracked somewhat on his claim that "the public record is wrong" in terms of his 2003 battery charge against Houston when they were married, suggesting that his upcoming biographical BET miniseries The Bobby Brown Story addresses it best. "It was a one-time thing that really happened, but when you see the movie, you’ll see it wasn’t that I hit her, or that I did anything like that... You’ll see how the incident happened," he said.

