"Black Panther" Has Now Made More Than $1 Billion At The Box Office
The movie could potentially uncrown The Dark Knight as the highest-grossing superhero movie centered on just one hero.
In just its fourth box office weekend, Black Panther has become the first superhero origin story to hit $1 billion at the box office.
It also isn't very far off from uncrowning The Dark Knight as the highest-grossing superhero movie centered on just one hero domestically. (The Avengers still has a very tight grasp on the highest-grossing superhero movie ever.)
And while Black Panther has easily shattered the domestic record for highest-grossing film from a black director, it would still need nearly $200 million more to beat the international gross for F. Gary Gray's The Fate of the Furious.
That being said, Black Panther is still a monumental success and surely has Disney executives cheering, "Wakanda forever!"
UPDATE
This post has been updated to reflect that Black Panther is close to unseating The Dark Knight as the highest grossing superhero movie centered on one hero domestically.
-
