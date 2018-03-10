BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

"Black Panther" Has Now Made More Than $1 Billion At The Box Office

Arts & Entertainment

"Black Panther" Has Now Made More Than $1 Billion At The Box Office

The movie could potentially uncrown The Dark Knight as the highest-grossing superhero movie centered on just one hero.

By Marcus Jones

Headshot of Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on March 11, 2018, at 4:21 p.m. ET

Posted on March 10, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. ET

In just its fourth box office weekend, Black Panther has become the first superhero origin story to hit $1 billion at the box office.

The movie took in an estimated $41.1 million the weekend of March 9, according to Disney.
Disney/Marvel Studios

The movie took in an estimated $41.1 million the weekend of March 9, according to Disney.

It also isn't very far off from uncrowning The Dark Knight as the highest-grossing superhero movie centered on just one hero domestically. (The Avengers still has a very tight grasp on the highest-grossing superhero movie ever.)

Black Panther is the 16th Disney film to reach the billion-dollar milestone, and the fifth Marvel universe film to do so after The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man 3, and Captain America: Civil War.Disney said Saturday they expect Black Panther to surpass $500 million in international takings this weekend &quot;bolstered by an impressive debut in its final market, China.&quot;
Disney/Marvel Studios

Black Panther is the 16th Disney film to reach the billion-dollar milestone, and the fifth Marvel universe film to do so after The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man 3, and Captain America: Civil War.

Disney said Saturday they expect Black Panther to surpass $500 million in international takings this weekend "bolstered by an impressive debut in its final market, China."

And while Black Panther has easily shattered the domestic record for highest-grossing film from a black director, it would still need nearly $200 million more to beat the international gross for F. Gary Gray's The Fate of the Furious.

Disney/Marvel Studios

That being said, Black Panther is still a monumental success and surely has Disney executives cheering, "Wakanda forever!"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Marvel Studios
ADVERTISEMENT

How High Can "Black Panther" Go At The Box Office?

buzzfeed.com

"Black Panther" Is Also Breaking Box Office Records In Africa

buzzfeed.com

UPDATE

This post has been updated to reflect that Black Panther is close to unseating The Dark Knight as the highest grossing superhero movie centered on one hero domestically.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT