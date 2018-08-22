BuzzFeed News

"The Big Bang Theory" Is Coming To An End In May 2019

As the current No. 1 sitcom in the world and longest-running multi-camera series in TV history, the CBS comedy is going out...with a bang.

By Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on August 22, 2018, at 4:29 p.m. ET

Posted on August 22, 2018, at 2:48 p.m. ET

The massive CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory will be ending in May 2019 after its 12th season, the network announced Wednesday.

The Big Bang Theory is both the current No. 1 sitcom in the world and now the longest-running multi-camera series ever, with 279 episodes.
In a joint statement, the network, studio, and producers of the show thanked fans for the incredible success of the show and promised an “epic creative close.”

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close,&quot; the statement from Warner Bros. Television, CBS, and Chuck Lorre Productions said.
Series co-creator Bill Prady tweeted his own feelings on the news, saying, "I will treasure my Big Bang family to the end of my days."

There are many ways to look at the dozen years of Big Bang Theory as we draw to a close, but for me it will be the family that gathered each week to create a true labor of love. I will treasure my Big Bang family to the end of my days.
And while some reveled in the show's imminent end...

The bang in The Big Bang Theory is the sound of a self-inflicted gunshot when you watch the show
im so fucking ready for people to stop asking me if i watch the big bang theory. thank god. thank fuck
Sex is good but have you ever gotten the news that The Big Bang Theory is ending?
... the show's steadfast fans quickly took to social media to mourn the news.

The Big Bang Theory is ending.
So sad to hear this season will be the last for #bigbangtheory. I hope it gets reruns forever @missmayim @kunalnayyar
Just found out the big bang theory is filming its final season and im so sad 😭
The final season of The Big Bang Theory will premiere on CBS Sept. 24.

