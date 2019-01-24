A “Red Sonja” Executive Producer Is Standing By Bryan Singer As Director, And Called The Latest Sex Abuse Allegations “Fake News”

Bryan Singer is still signed on to direct the upcoming Red Sonja reboot, despite new allegations published in the Atlantic that he sexually abused and assaulted teenage boys.

Red Sonja executive producer Avi Lerner said his company, Millennium Films, is moving forward with Singer to direct the comic book film adaptation, citing the X-Men filmmaker’s “remarkable vision and acumen.” Lerner also referred to the Atlantic’s bombshell story, saying “people are innocent until proven guilty.”

“I know the difference between agenda driven fake news and reality, and I am very comfortable with this decision,” Lerner said in a statement Thursday. “In America, people are innocent until proven guilty.”



The Atlantic story adds to a long history of similar allegations against Singer. Still, he has faced no criminal action.