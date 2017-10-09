Ava DuVernay Shared The One Time In Her Career She Betrayed Herself

David A. Smith / Getty Images

"My father, [at] five years old, was one of the kids standing out, waving as Dr. King and the people walked by," DuVernay said. "The symbol for Lowndes County on their county flag is a panther … You know the whole Black Panther origin? Lowndes County is — that's its own movie. It's incredible. My father is from there. And his daughter ends up making the film called Selma. So when I get the script and ... it's called Selma, shouldn't there be some people from Selma in the movie?"