Ariana Grande Says She Felt Compelled To Not Back Down After Manchester Terrorist Attack

Ariana Grande Says She Felt Compelled To Not Back Down After Manchester Terrorist Attack

"It’s the absolute worst of humanity. That’s why I did my best to react the way I did."

By Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

Posted on May 17, 2018, at 3:26 p.m. ET

Ariana Grande is on the cover of TIME magazine's Next Generation Leaders issue, discussing life after the terrorist attack at her Manchester, England, concert, and her Arianators could not be more proud.

Ariana Grande is ready to be happy https://t.co/rJLGGppP4T
TIME @TIME

Ariana Grande is ready to be happy https://t.co/rJLGGppP4T

Via Twitter: @TIME

Her "Love Me Harder" collaborator the Weeknd also got a Next Generation Leaders cover.

Ariana Grande for @Time. She is so powerful, she is an inspiration.
tomariana @WeFocusOnYouAri

Ariana Grande for @Time. She is so powerful, she is an inspiration.

tomariana / Via Twitter: @WeFocusOnYouAri
ARIANA GRANDE IS ON THE COVER OF TIME MAGAZINE IM HOLY FUCK
jillian @teardropbae

ARIANA GRANDE IS ON THE COVER OF TIME MAGAZINE IM HOLY FUCK

Via Twitter: @teardropbae
**SCREAMING REACHES OPERATIC HEIGHTS**
Delia Cai @delia_cai

**SCREAMING REACHES OPERATIC HEIGHTS**

Delia Cai / Via Twitter: @delia_cai
"Nothing but respect for my next generation leader."

nothing but respect for my next generation leader @ArianaGrande
Frank Costa @feistyfrank

nothing but respect for my next generation leader @ArianaGrande

Via Twitter: @feistyfrank
SHE LOOKS SO UNREAL SHE DONT DESERVE THIS WORLD #IVoteArianaBBMAs @ArianaGrande
Haneul. @Maiannee

SHE LOOKS SO UNREAL SHE DONT DESERVE THIS WORLD #IVoteArianaBBMAs @ArianaGrande

Haneul. / Via Twitter: @Maiannee

In the cover story, Grande opens up about how she got through the aftermath of the terrorist attack at her May 2017 concert in Manchester, which killed 22 people and injured hundreds of others.

Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images

Her manager, Scooter Braun, shared how traumatized Grande was to perform again, but that two days later, she said, "If I don’t do something, these people died in vain."

Grande and Braun helped organize One Love Manchester, which accommodated 50,000 people and raised more than $12 million.

Grande is still processing the grief from the attack, though. "Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world. I think that’s why it’s still so heavy on my heart every single day," she said.

Dave Hogan / One Love Manchester / Getty Images

But Grande promises she has found happiness, which is part of the reason why she named her upcoming album Sweetener. "I don’t want to give it that much power," she told TIME. "Something so negative. It’s the absolute worst of humanity. That’s why I did my best to react the way I did. The last thing I would ever want is for my fans to see something like that happen and think it won."

Jimmy Marble/TIME

