Ariana Grande Says She Felt Compelled To Not Back Down After Manchester Terrorist Attack
"It’s the absolute worst of humanity. That’s why I did my best to react the way I did."
Ariana Grande is on the cover of TIME magazine's Next Generation Leaders issue, discussing life after the terrorist attack at her Manchester, England, concert, and her Arianators could not be more proud.
"Nothing but respect for my next generation leader."
In the cover story, Grande opens up about how she got through the aftermath of the terrorist attack at her May 2017 concert in Manchester, which killed 22 people and injured hundreds of others.
Her manager, Scooter Braun, shared how traumatized Grande was to perform again, but that two days later, she said, "If I don’t do something, these people died in vain."
Grande and Braun helped organize One Love Manchester, which accommodated 50,000 people and raised more than $12 million.
Grande is still processing the grief from the attack, though. "Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world. I think that’s why it’s still so heavy on my heart every single day," she said.
But Grande promises she has found happiness, which is part of the reason why she named her upcoming album Sweetener. "I don’t want to give it that much power," she told TIME. "Something so negative. It’s the absolute worst of humanity. That’s why I did my best to react the way I did. The last thing I would ever want is for my fans to see something like that happen and think it won."
