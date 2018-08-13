Celebrities Are Sending Love To Aretha Franklin After Reports That She's Seriously Ill
Everyone from Mariah Carey to Marlee Matlin has been sending well-wishes to the Queen of Soul.
There has been an outpouring of support and love on social media for iconic singer Aretha Franklin after reports in the Associated Press and elsewhere that she is seriously ill.
A person close to Franklin told the AP on Monday that the singer is seriously ill, but no other details about her condition were provided. A representative for the 76-year-old singer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
While celebrities like Ciara, Missy Elliott, and Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted their prayers...
Other entertainers, like Mariah Carey and Jackeé Harry, shared portraits of the Queen of Soul.
Others, including Jemele Hill and Wilson Cruz, posted favorite Franklin performances.
Those who have met the legendary diva are also sharing stories about her, with Marlee Matlin reminiscing about sharing a dressing room with Franklin.
And TV host Shaun Robinson noted that she's built a strong bond with Franklin from all the way back to her days in Detroit.
