Celebrities Are Sending Love To Aretha Franklin After Reports That She's Seriously Ill

Everyone from Mariah Carey to Marlee Matlin has been sending well-wishes to the Queen of Soul.

By Marcus Jones

Posted on August 13, 2018, at 3:16 p.m. ET

There has been an outpouring of support and love on social media for iconic singer Aretha Franklin after reports in the Associated Press and elsewhere that she is seriously ill.

BREAKING NEWS: I am so saddened to report that the Queen of Soul and my good friend, Aretha Franklin is gravely ill. I spoke with her family members this morning. She is asking for your prayers at this time. I’ll have more details as I’m allowed to release.
Evrod Cassimy @EvrodCassimy

A person close to Franklin told the AP on Monday that the singer is seriously ill, but no other details about her condition were provided. A representative for the 76-year-old singer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While celebrities like Ciara, Missy Elliott, and Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted their prayers...

Praying for Aretha Franklin and her family right now! ❤️🙏🏽
Ciara @ciara

My prayers are with Aretha Franklin &amp; her family during this difficult time 🙏🏾 LOOK BELOW @ what I tweeted at the top of the year we MUST CELEBRATE the Living Legends while they are here to see it. So many have given us decades of Timeless music...❤️ https://t.co/VVacLxcMSI
Missy Elliott @MissyElliott

Adding my prayer to the galaxy of prayers for Aretha today https://t.co/DsG1ccqKnC
Lin-Manuel Miranda @Lin_Manuel

Other entertainers, like Mariah Carey and Jackeé Harry, shared portraits of the Queen of Soul.

Praying for the Queen of Soul 🙏🙏 #ArethaFranklin
Mariah Carey @MariahCarey

Prayers going up for the Queen of Soul tonight. Music just wouldn’t be same if not for Aretha Franklin.
Jackée Harry @JackeeHarry

Others, including Jemele Hill and Wilson Cruz, posted favorite Franklin performances.

Just read the reports about Aretha Franklin. Reminds me of that time Re-Re blessed the White House with my favorite song of hers #GetWellQueen https://t.co/Em1anRFcO3
Jemele Hill @jemelehill

Prayers up for the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, and her family at this time. So grateful for her music and her legacy. Here she is just a couple of years ago honoring Carole King and bring a tear to Obama’s eye. Watch Aretha Franklin https://t.co/lV5pDeiz0w
Wilson Cruz @wcruz73

Those who have met the legendary diva are also sharing stories about her, with Marlee Matlin reminiscing about sharing a dressing room with Franklin.

There aren't many people who can say they shared a dressing room with the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, but I can! Then both @Tom_Bergeron and I watched in awe as she sang on Fox After Breakfast stage. Yes, I'm deaf but she touched my SOUL. My prayers are with her &amp; her family.
Marlee Matlin @MarleeMatlin

And TV host Shaun Robinson noted that she's built a strong bond with Franklin from all the way back to her days in Detroit.

Many people have been reaching out to me about Aretha Franklin. Aretha and I have known each other since 1987 when I hosted a talk show in my hometown Detroit that she was a fan of. She is a woman of deep faith. Prayer is the greatest gift you can give her at this time. Thank you
Shaun Robinson @shaunrobinson

