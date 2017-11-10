More Men Join "ER" Actor Anthony Edwards In Accusing Broadway Producer Of Sexual Misconduct

Eight more men joined ER actor Anthony Edwards to allege that Broadway producer Gary Goddard sexually assaulted them when they were adolescents.

Eight more men on Wednesday joined ER actor Anthony Edwards in accusing Broadway producer and prolific Hollywood designer Gary Goddard of sexually abusing them as teenagers.

Edwards, whose allegations were published in November, said some of his alleged experiences with Goddard were during a 1977 production of Peter Pan, where another now deceased actor Scott Drnavich was said to have also alleged he'd been molested by the producer.



On Wednesday, the accounts of eight more men were published by the Los Angeles Times. While many of the men chose to remain anonymous, they all had a story of an alleged incident with Goddard that ranged from forced kissing to molestation. The alleged misconduct occurred at a number of locations, including stage productions and at his acting retreat in Santa Barbara.

Shortly after Edwards accused Goddard of molesting him as a child and of raping his best friend, the producer took a leave of absence from his company The Goddard Group. In response to the Times story, a representative for Goddard said the producer categorically denies all allegations, and "is at a loss to understand the attacks that have been made full of innuendo and hearsay."

As for the allegations that specifically pertain to his relationship with Drnavich, Goddard's representative said "Scott is no longer with us to deny this and cannot speak for himself." However, the producer has written correspondences with Drnavich through the years that "speak for Scott and demonstrates [he and Goddard] had a warm and positive relationship throughout their lives, right up through Scott’s passing.”

Goddard's full statement on the allegations published in the LA Times is below:



“If it were possible to prove a negative, Mr. Goddard would debate these 40 year old allegations. Since that is not possible he will not respond other than to repeat his previous categorical denial.



“Mr. Goddard is at a loss to understand the attacks that have been made full of innuendo and hearsay. How does one respond to people who were not involved, yet who now think back 40 years to something, and then assign their own meaning today without knowing all of the facts?



“To be clear, with regard to the man who has passed away, and yet finds himself drawn into this matter, the facts are: Mr. Goddard enjoyed a close friendship with Scott Drnavich throughout his life.



“It has been suggested that there was an inappropriate relationship between Gary and Scott. Unfortunately, Scott is no longer with us to deny this and cannot speak for himself, but in letters and cards sent to Mr. Goddard by Scott over the course of his life, this written correspondence does speak for Scott and demonstrates they had a warm and positive relationship throughout their lives, right up through Scott’s passing.”



Edwards, best known for playing Dr. Mark Greene on NBC's medical drama and currently starring as Judge Stanley Weisberg on Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, originally used a Medium post in early November to accuse Goddard of preying on him as a vulnerable child.



"My vulnerability was exploited," Edwards wrote. "I was molested by Goddard, my best friend was raped by him — and this went on for years. The group of us, the gang, stayed quiet."

Sam Singer, a spokesman for Goddard, told BuzzFeed News in a statement on Nov. 10 that the producer "unequivocally" denies Edwards' allegations and "is saddened by the false allegations."

"The post by Anthony, as well as many of the news stories today reference a legal claim made against Gary approximately four years ago regarding sexual harassment," Singer said. "The complaint was demonstrated to be fraudulent as it was completely fabricated, and ultimately withdrawn by the complainant and his attorneys."