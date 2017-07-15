A Lot Of Avengers Attended The Amazing "Infinity War" Trailer At D23

Now that Marvel Cinematic Universe is nearly 10 years old, the teaser started with clips of each Marvel Studios film from Iron Man all the way to Spider-Man Homecoming and then faded to black. Next, we’re shown the Guardians of the Galaxy after Vol. 2 flying through space, staring at what appears to be a black hole in the galaxy.

In what feels like a spoiler forThor: Ragnarok, the Norse god out of nowhere crashes right onto the front window of the Guardians’ ship. When they bring him onboard and get Mantis to bring him out his unconscious state, he startledly asks them who they are.

When that’s all settled they show the spaceship hyperspeed away and the trailer then cuts to what looks like a London street in ruins. Scarlet Witch is huffing and puffing, trying to conjure a spell while looking like she’s on the losing side of the battle. The audience at D23 Expo erupted in cheers as the camera cut to who she was fighting: the Avengers’ original foe Loki (Tom Hiddleston) making his long awaited return to the MCU.

There is some voiceover about how there is impending doom coming with flashes to some of all the Avengers looking worried. Spider-Man got a big cheer when the clip showed him getting his Spidey Sense while in class, while Thanos barrels toward Earth.