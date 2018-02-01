Actor Robert Wagner Has Been Named As A "Person Of Interest" In Natalie Wood's Death

New updates in the investigation point to Wagner as the last person who saw the West Side Story star before she drowned, investigators said.

Actor Robert Wagner has been named a "person of interest" by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department in the case of the 1981 death of his wife, actor Natalie Wood.

Wood, star of West Side Story and Rebel Without a Cause, was found dead in the water during a yachting weekend near Catalina Island with her husband, Wagner, friend and fellow actor Christopher Walken, and Captain Dennis Davern. The incident quickly became one of Hollywood's biggest mysteries.

Wood's death was originally ruled an accident, but after the case was reopened in 2011, the coroner changed her cause of death to "drowning and other undetermined factors."

As part of a preview for CBS News' 48 Hours special airing Saturday, Lt. John Corina, who is investigating the case, said for the first time that Wagner was a person of interest.



"As we've investigated the case over the last six years, I think he's more of a person of interest now," Corina said. "I mean, we know now that he was the last person to be with Natalie before she disappeared."

