29 Entertainers On The Black History They'd Like To See Onscreen

John Parra / Via Getty Images

“Black Wall Street. I think it's very important for black culture in America that black Americans to understand that not only is there intelligence and affluence in our culture's roots, but also financial responsibility, financial security, and financial establishment. And even though it was torn and taken away from us, at a point we still built it up in some ways. I’m not saying that there aren't any rich black people in this country, but the idea of being rich and successful tied to being black has not yet come together as a normal thing. And it needs to continually be reiterated throughout our culture, because black kids grow up understanding and feeling like, ‘There's a higher bar set for me, regardless of where I start this is where I'm supposed to be at because this is where my culture lives.’ The idea of our culture being successful isn't natural, and that's what younger black kids need to know.

“That's what a great film like Hidden Figures establishes. You know, intelligence — you don't have to be exorbitantly intelligent or privileged to create great things. Intelligence starts from having a passion and following through and putting in the work. Putting in the work is intelligence. They think you have to be born brilliant. No, you are brilliant, you just need to do the work to figure it out. But we need more examples of that, and you know, when it comes to Underground, there's strength in what we accomplish. There's strength in our pain, there's strength in the things that we go through, but the only way that we can honor that strength is to get through it and do better, so yeah, Black Wall Street, for sure.”