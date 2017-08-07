BuzzFeed News

11 Quotes From Kylie Jenner's New Show That'll Make Your Eyes Do Things

"It's hard to do normal things when every single person knows who you are."

Life of Kylie, which premiered Sunday on E!, is a reality show starring Kylie Jenner about Kylie Jenner not wanting to be on a reality show. Here are some of the most fascinating things she said during the first episodes.

1. "I still feel like an outcast in different ways now because I can't relate to a lot of people."

Jenner said she felt like an outcast growing up because she was the only one of her friends on a reality show. But now that her career has taken off, she has a harder time finding friends who can relate to her fame.
2. "I've never worn a prom dress before. I haven't even been to homecoming."

Jenner was homeschooled and missed out on most high school rites of passage.
3. "I had to unfollow all of my friends that I went to school with. They probably all thought I hated them, but I just couldn't see it."

She said she couldn&#x27;t handle seeing all her school friends attending big events without her.
4. "I had to get homeschooled not really because I wanted to, but because I missed so much school because I was working."

She was taken out of school to work on projects like the Jenner sisters&#x27; clothing line.
5. "I just don't like the airport. It scares me."

Footage showed Jenner can&#x27;t walk around an airport without being mobbed.
6. "It's hard to do normal things when every single person knows who you are."

Jenner thought it would be fun to go to prom with Albert Ochoa, a kid from Sacramento who needed a date. When she arrived at the venue, the music stopped and she was swarmed by the attendees, leading her and Ochoa to have to spend the night sequestered from everyone else, including Ochoa&#x27;s friends.
7. "I for sure didn't choose this life, but I'm not going to say that I'm totally innocent because I am keeping up this lifestyle... I know I'm making myself more famous by having an Instagram, and posting photos, but I'm not that type of person where I want all the attention."

Jenner said she is uncomfortable as a public figure, but doesn&#x27;t know how to thrive in the world of business without keeping herself in the public eye.
8. "I have to kind of keep up this idea of like, who I am. I think I lost a lot of parts of myself."

Jenner said she doesn&#x27;t know who she is anymore since becoming famous at the age of nine.
9. "I'm kind of putting up a version of myself to the world that isn't fully me."

Jenner said she has had to learn how to entertain fans on social media, but finds herself being inauthentic in doing so.
10. "I just feel like this fame thing is going to come to an end sooner than we think."

Jenner seems to feel that her fame is making her way too anxious for her to maintain it.
11. "I don't want my picture taken, I don't want people to see what outfit I'm wearing... the only reason why I keep it up a little bit is Kylie Cosmetics."

Jenner said that unlike her sister Kendall, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin, she stays in the public eye because it helps the one thing she is actually passionate about: her budding cosmetics empire. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
