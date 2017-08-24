Diaby, who was born in Senegal and came to East Germany in 1985 as a student, was elected to the Bundestag in 2013. Diaby also sits on the parliamentary committee for human rights and humanitarian aid.

Earlier this week, the German far-right National Democratic Party (NPD) uploaded a photo of him with a post that read: "German representative of the people, according to the SPD. Who betrayed us? The Social Democrats."

Under the NPD post, hundreds of Facebook users left racist comments and questioned Diaby's right to represent German constituents in the parliament. When Diaby received a message from a member of his staff, he decided to respond to the NPD post.

In an interview with BuzzFeed News Deutschland, Diaby recalled how the NPD had also campaigned against him in local elections in 2014. He said he receives letters full of racist slurs and threats at least once or twice a day. Every time he drives to an event, he said, he wonders whether the members of the far right will also be there. But he said he doesn't want to be intimidated. "You must show them that they are not the majority," Diaby said.



By Thursday, Diaby's post had resonated widely on Facebook, where more than 30,000 reacted to it — and many had come to his defense.