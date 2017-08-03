A Bunch Of Germans Want To Start A Pro-Putin Party And Their Goals Are, Well, Ambitious

Germany should become part of the Russian Federation. And that's just one of the group's many goals.

A Facebook group in Germany wants to establish a "Pro-Putin" party whose ultimate goal would be to free Germany from NATO, reorient the country toward Russia, and, eventually, have it become part of the Russian Federation.

The online group, which started in 2015, has nearly 25,000 fans on Facebook and has been promoting events that are critical of Chancellor Angela Merkel, former US president Barack Obama, the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership, the national parliament, and Germany's military operations.

In an interview with BuzzFeed News, the cofounders of the group said they're waiting to hit 50,000 fans online. "Then we may think of the launch of the party," said Rene Reimann, one of the founders, in a phone interview.

Reimann, who runs a baby products website and an event agency for children, uses the Facebook pages of his business to share articles that originate from Russian state-owned Sputnik News and RT Deutsch. Alexander Martin, admin of the pro-Putin party page, manages two other sites called "nachgerichtet.is" and "Der Nachrichtenjäger" — both intended to spread what could be described with "alternative facts." Martin himself frequently shares stories about Germany’s far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party. But both Reimann and Martin say they reject the entire political class in Germany — they aren't really right, they aren't really left, they simply are anti.

"The group started because we don't suffer from historical amnesia," said Reimann, about their idea to start the pro-Russia Facebook group. "It goes back toward the Cold War. German tanks were positioned in the Baltic region. And we already had 17 million dead Russians."