A German Far-Right Party Is Using This Poster Of "A Cute Little Pig" To Target Muslims

Alternative for Germany had said it would avoid using the poster because the children might feel horrified about the "cute little pig."

The poster shows a piglet with the text "Islam? Doesn't fit in with our cuisine" — alluding to the fact that devout Muslims do not eat pork.



Last month, AfD's Alexander Gauland told Bild am Sonntag that the poster would not be used during the campaign — not because of its controversial message but because "children would feel horrified about the idea that the cute little pig would be slaughtered for eating."

But according to a research by BuzzFeed News, t-online.de, and WhoTargetsMe on on the election campaign ads, AfD has continued to use the poster on Facebook — including on its official page. The post featuring the ad has already been shared 1,300 times, and 400 people have commented. What's different on this ad, unlike other ads the party has been posting on its social accounts, is that it doesn't feature the AfD logo.