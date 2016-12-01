BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Video Captures Massive Crowd Paying Tribute To Victims Of Colombia Plane Crash

world

Video Captures Massive Crowd Paying Tribute To Victims Of Colombia Plane Crash

Facebook Live broadcast the large crowd that showed up to the club Atlético Nacional in Colombia for a tribute to the victims of the Chapecoense plane crash.

By Manuela Barem

Headshot of Manuela Barem

Manuela Barem

Editora fundadora do BuzzFeed, Brasil

Posted on December 1, 2016, at 3:23 p.m. ET

A video shared on Twitter showed the massive crowds that showed up Wednesday night to a tribute to the victims of the plane crash that killed several Chapecoense players at the Atanasio Giradot stadium in Medellín, Colombia.

En vivo las afueras del Atanasio Girardot. Increíble gesto de acompañamiento y amor por las víctimas del… https://t.co/6SOvNDWi6E
Sebas Grisales @sebasgrisalesr

En vivo las afueras del Atanasio Girardot. Increíble gesto de acompañamiento y amor por las víctimas del… https://t.co/6SOvNDWi6E

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Live outside the stadium Atanasio Girardot. An incredible gesture of companionship and love for the victims of @ChapecoenseReal #FuerzaChape"

The tribute to Chapecoense by the Atlético Nacional Club was broadcast live on Facebook this Wednesday night.

"As a city, we are offering a humble tribute in the Atanasio Girardot stadium to the Chapecoense legend."

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: vinicius.nobrega.3

"As a city, we are offering a humble tribute in the Atanasio Girardot stadium to the Chapecoense legend."

In the comments section, hundreds of Brazilians praised the club's event.

Cris RicherCongratulations to all Colombians for the beautiful tribute to the Brazilians that have lost their lives in such a tragic way. Our affection, prayers and acknowledgment to you. God bless youLuiz Congelo Gomez(spanish)Bruna FragaBeautiful to see. Brazil will never be able to repay in the same way such affection, such love demonstration to the next one. Thank you Atlético de Medellin.
Reprodução/ Facebook

Cris Richer

Congratulations to all Colombians for the beautiful tribute to the Brazilians that have lost their lives in such a tragic way. Our affection, prayers and acknowledgment to you. God bless you

Luiz Congelo Gomez

(spanish)

Bruna Fraga

Beautiful to see. Brazil will never be able to repay in the same way such affection, such love demonstration to the next one. Thank you Atlético de Medellin.

At the same time, in Brazil, hundreds of fans came together in the Condá Arena, in Chapecó, to sing and celebrate the team.

Direto de Chapecó, a homenagem dos torcedores. #ForçaChape
BuzzFeedNewsBR @BuzzFeedNewsBR

Direto de Chapecó, a homenagem dos torcedores. #ForçaChape

Reply Retweet Favorite

Live from Chapecó, a tribute of the fans

The images were taken by Tatiana Farah, a reporter from BuzzFeed News BR reporting from Chapecó.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fans of "Chape" saw the video made by Atlético Nacional and were touched.

Torcedores do Atlético de Medellín gravaram um vídeo de 29 segundos para os torcedores do Chapecoense. Foi só emoçã… https://t.co/1SkRJ1i847
BuzzFeedNewsBR @BuzzFeedNewsBR

Torcedores do Atlético de Medellín gravaram um vídeo de 29 segundos para os torcedores do Chapecoense. Foi só emoçã… https://t.co/1SkRJ1i847

Reply Retweet Favorite

Atlético de Medellin fans recorder a 29 sec video for Chapecoense fans. It was just emotion.

From the middle to the end of the ceremony in the stadium in Medellín, the Brazilian chancellor José Serra was invited to say a few words, and he gave a speech to thank the support of the Colombian people. He was followed by numerous local authorities who highlighted the importance of the support from Brazil.

Serra disse, em espanhol, que o Brasil "nunca esquecerá a atitude do Atlético Nacional"
BuzzFeedNewsBR @BuzzFeedNewsBR

Serra disse, em espanhol, que o Brasil "nunca esquecerá a atitude do Atlético Nacional"

Reply Retweet Favorite

Serra said [Brazil foreign ministry], in Spanish, that Brazil "will never forget Atlético Nacional gesture"

The president of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), Alejandro Dominguez, ended his speech by saying: "Today and forever, we are all 'Chapecoenses'."

See Serra's speech here:

Palabras de Jose Serra, Ministro de Relaciones exteriores de Brasil #FuerzaChapecoense.
Win Sports @WinSportsTV

Palabras de Jose Serra, Ministro de Relaciones exteriores de Brasil #FuerzaChapecoense.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Words by Jose Serra, Brazil's Minister of Foreign Affairs #FuerzaChapecoense."

And here is the speech by the coach of Atlético Nacional, Reinaldo Rueda:

"Desse fútbol que hizo Chapecoense, que hace el Atlético Nacional, do cual hemos nutrido, hemos aprendido"
Gui @guilhermesacco

"Desse fútbol que hizo Chapecoense, que hace el Atlético Nacional, do cual hemos nutrido, hemos aprendido"

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

See part of the tribute by the team's fans in the Atanásio Girardot stadium here:

Colombianos cantando a música da Chape. Talvez a demonstração mais linda de carinho, respeito e irmandade que vocês… https://t.co/8Tc70L4aqi
Goleada Info @goleada_info

Colombianos cantando a música da Chape. Talvez a demonstração mais linda de carinho, respeito e irmandade que vocês… https://t.co/8Tc70L4aqi

Reply Retweet Favorite

Colombians sing Chape song. Maybe the most beautiful demonstration of affection, respect and brotherhood you will ever see. Spectacular!

On Twitter, people praised the "greatness" of Atlético Nacional and said that, as of now, they would be rooting for the team.

Daqui a duas semanas o @nacionaloficial vai disputar o Mundial de Clubes. E terá 200 milhões de novos torcedores.
victor leal @victorleal1

Daqui a duas semanas o @nacionaloficial vai disputar o Mundial de Clubes. E terá 200 milhões de novos torcedores.

Reply Retweet Favorite

In two weeks @nacionaloficial will play the Mundial de Clubes. And it will have 200 million new fans.

[ps: 200 million is the Brazilian population]

Para a gente, brasileiro, que gosta tanto de discutir qual time é "grande", o @nacionaloficial estabelece um novo parâmetro de grandeza.
Rodrigo Capelo @rodrigocapelo

Para a gente, brasileiro, que gosta tanto de discutir qual time é "grande", o @nacionaloficial estabelece um novo parâmetro de grandeza.

Reply Retweet Favorite

For us, Brazilians, that like so much to discuss which team is "big", the @nacionaloficial establishes a new size parameter.

Impossível não se emocionar com esse ato dos colombianos. A minha fé na humanidade se renovou com eles. Comovente demais. 💚
Carolina @CarolinaPeter_

Impossível não se emocionar com esse ato dos colombianos. A minha fé na humanidade se renovou com eles. Comovente demais. 💚

Reply Retweet Favorite

"The worst that can happen to a society is to be indifferent. And we are not", said the Medellín mayor.

It is impossible not to be touched with this gesture of the Colombians. My faith in humanity got renewed with them. Super heart moving.

ADVERTISEMENT
Em dezembro eu vou acordar cedo no domingo e torcer igual um fdp pelo @nacionaloficial na disputa do Mundial Interclubes
Daniel 🔵 @_DANIELs

Em dezembro eu vou acordar cedo no domingo e torcer igual um fdp pelo @nacionaloficial na disputa do Mundial Interclubes

Reply Retweet Favorite

In December I will wake up early on Sunday and cheer as a son of a bitch for @nacionalofical on the Mundial Interclubes

Já não se sabe mais onde acaba Medellín e começa Chapecó.
Ricardo Henriques @calhau

Já não se sabe mais onde acaba Medellín e começa Chapecó.

Reply Retweet Favorite

We can't say anymore where Medellín ends and Chapecó begins

QUE DEUS ABENÇOE A COLOMBIA POR ESSE SEU GESTO DE HUMANIDADE !!!!
Silvio Luiz @silvioluiz

QUE DEUS ABENÇOE A COLOMBIA POR ESSE SEU GESTO DE HUMANIDADE !!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite

GOD BLESS COLOMBIA FOR THIS HUMANITY GESTURE!

This post was translated from Portuguese.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT