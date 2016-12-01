Video Captures Massive Crowd Paying Tribute To Victims Of Colombia Plane Crash

Reprodução/ Facebook

Cris Richer

Congratulations to all Colombians for the beautiful tribute to the Brazilians that have lost their lives in such a tragic way. Our affection, prayers and acknowledgment to you. God bless you

Luiz Congelo Gomez

(spanish)

Bruna Fraga

Beautiful to see. Brazil will never be able to repay in the same way such affection, such love demonstration to the next one. Thank you Atlético de Medellin.