BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

There Was A Spitting Fight In The Brazilian Congress

world

There Was A Spitting Fight In The Brazilian Congress

Brazil's political crisis continues to be...messy.

By Manuela Barem

Headshot of Manuela Barem

Manuela Barem

Editora fundadora do BuzzFeed, Brasil

Posted on April 19, 2016, at 3:39 p.m. ET

Brazil's lower house of Congress voted this weekend in favor of impeaching President Dilma Rousseff. It's the Senate's turn to vote next. But will they be able to match the extraordinary scenes seen inside the lower house?

Reprodução / Via noticias.uol.com.br

On the left is Jean Wyllys, a member of the leftist Partido Socialismo e Liberdade. You can clearly see him spitting in the direction of Jair Bolsonaro, of the conservative Partido Social Cristão.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
UOL/ Manuela Barem/ BuzzFeed Brasil / Via noticias.uol.com.br

Wyllys later said he had no regrets.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Via Facebook: zerohora

He wrote in a Facebook post that Bolsonaro had insulted him, yelling that he was a "fruit" who "takes it up the rear," and said he had "tried to grab his arm violently."

"I'm not going to deny this or be ashamed by this," wrote Wyllys, the only out gay member of Congress. "It's the least a representative deserves who 'dedicates' his impeachment vote to the coup by the torturer Carlos Alberto Brilhante Ustra, ex-chief of the DOI-CODI of the 2nd Army during the military dictatorship."

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

"I'm not going to deny this or be ashamed by this," wrote Wyllys, the only out gay member of Congress. "It's the least a representative deserves who 'dedicates' his impeachment vote to the coup by the torturer Carlos Alberto Brilhante Ustra, ex-chief of the DOI-CODI of the 2nd Army during the military dictatorship."

ADVERTISEMENT

Also see:

Here’s What Brazilian Protesters Said When Asked About The President’s Impeachment

buzzfeed.com

Brazil Moves Closer To Impeaching Embattled President Dilma Rousseff

buzzfeed.com

Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Brazil’s Crazy $3 Billion Scandal

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT