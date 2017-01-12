The Police Can't Stop People Sharing This 12-Year-Old's Suicide Video On Facebook

In the video, which is over 40 minutes long, Davis can be heard to say she had been sexually abused by a family member. She then continued filming as she took her own life in front of her home.

However, at the time of writing, anyone who reported one of the videos received this automatic response.

While the video is still circulating on Facebook, it has been deleted from YouTube.

Before her death, Davis posted a video on YouTube titled "To Everyone Struggling With Depression," encouraging viewers to seek help and to remember that it's not their fault.

Many of the diary entries have been deleted but people have screenshot them and spread them online.

Polk County police have also launched an investigation into allegations of abuse and sexual assault that Davis outlined in her videos and her online diary on Dec. 27.

Justice for Katelyn Nicole Davis is reposting older videos Davis made, but the page administrator said they believe the video containing the suicide needs to be taken down: "Because a kid or someone suicidal could see it & get triggered or scarred for life."

Update

BuzzFeed News reached out to Live.Me who said: "We were deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of community member Katelyn Nicole Davis on 12/30. Out of respect to her family, friends, and to the entire Live.me community, her account and videos were removed as soon as we were alerted and have been archived to support law enforcement in their investigations.

"We understand that users had begun circulating footage of the tragedy before our support team had been able to respond, and we are actively working to track down those videos and have them removed from Facebook and other video sharing sites.

"The responsibility of managing and protecting our community is something we take very seriously here at Live.me. We are constantly improving our automated and human monitoring methods for detecting harassment and harm, including threats of self inflicted violence. This is an area where we will continue to improve."