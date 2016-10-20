BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Need To Laugh? Hillary And Donald Going To Couples Therapy Should Do It

news

Need To Laugh? Hillary And Donald Going To Couples Therapy Should Do It

LuckyTV strikes again.

By Maggy van Eijk

Headshot of Maggy van Eijk

Maggy van Eijk

BuzzFeed Staff, UK

Posted on October 20, 2016, at 3:23 p.m. ET

Last night, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump went head to head for the third presidential debate. Pantsuits, literary classics and falsehoods ensued.

Be sure to check out BuzzFeed News’ full breakdown of the event here.
Pool / Getty Images

Be sure to check out BuzzFeed News’ full breakdown of the event here.

Because laughter is the best distraction from the fact that 2016 is utter trash, the Dutch editor behind LuckyTV turned the debate footage into a couples therapy session.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The video starts with debate moderator Chris Wallace telling the troubled couple what to expect from this counseling session.

VARA

And things get awkward pretty quick.

VARA

You might recognize LuckyTV from a video they released after the second presidential debate. In this video they had Clinton and Trump singing “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” from Dirty Dancing.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Seriously. God bless the internet.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
American Zoetrope
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT