Poetry: "Columbus"

"What else / have I claimed that was not mine?"

When I pronounce my city’s name,

the forgiveness I ask is silent.

Like all local schoolchildren,

I have seen the statue pointing

with its hard bronze hand.

And in the year of our lord 2017

I have called my representatives.

I have programmed their numbers

into my phone. I have called myself

a Columbus native without

considering what it means. What else

have I claimed that was not mine?

Buzzards teeter overhead

with wind-torn wings, those ragged

flags of no place in particular.

At the river, the replica Santa Maria

is docked and bobbing, ready

for a school bus to pull up. Light skips

itself like a stone across the water.

I am calling again to tell the senator

we do not want to die. I am here

to speak. If my representative is out,

I will wait. Where have I called

home that was not home?