Egyptian Mothers Are Angry At How The Government Is Handling A Milk Shortage

Egyptian mothers protested demanding infant milk for their children. “We aren’t asking for food or fruits, we are asking for milk for our babies, or our babies will die,” one of them said.

When dozens of Egyptian families protested the shortage of subsidized infant formula in Cairo on Thursday, the country's health minister announced a solution: the army would supply 30 million packages of infant milk.

But instead of relief, Egyptians responded with anger, accusing the army of trying to take control of everyday needs that affected people's lives.

The controversy escalated after a copy of an open letter sent by the Egyptian Pharmaceutical Trading Company, a government entity that is responsible for importing and distributing infant milk, to President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi was posted on Facebook. In the letter, the company asked Sisi to help repeal the new rule that said a “sovereign entity” (which is often a term used for the country’s intelligence agency) was taking over the importing of infant formula — and distributing it through a private company.