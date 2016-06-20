Egyptians Are Posting Photos Of Themselves Behind Bars To Protest Solitary Confinement

The treatment of one of country's prominent human rights lawyer has triggered widespread condemnation of the practice.

An Egyptian campaign to demand an end to the use of solitary confinement has gained traction in the last week, as prominent activists and journalists started posting their photos online with the hashtag #No_to_solitary_confinement.

Although Egyptian law allows solitary confinement for up to 30 days, one particular case has triggered widespread condemnation in recent weeks. Malek Adly, a prominent human rights lawyer based in Cairo, was arrested last month and has been placed under solitary confinement for nearly six weeks, according to his family and lawyers.

Adly was accused of attempting to overthrow the government after he filed a case against President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi, following his decision to hand over two islands to Saudi Arabia, a decision that caused anger online — and mass protests in Cairo.