Egyptians Are Enraged After President Sisi Handed Over Two Islands To Saudi Arabia

Since the decision to give the strategic islands on the Red Sea to the Gulf kingdom, Egyptians have called for mass protests and a lawyer has sued the government.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi bestows King Salman of Saudi Arabia with the Order of the Nile medal, Egypt's highest state honor, during their meeting in Cairo.

CAIRO — Egyptians are up in arms after their government said it had sold two islands to Saudi Arabia.

The Egyptian cabinet announced Saturday that the country was selling the Tiran and Sanafir islands — two Egyptian-administered territories on the Red Sea that are also claimed by Saudi Arabia — to the oil-rich Gulf Kingdom.

The announcement came during a rare five-day visit to the country by Saudi King Salman, and one day after the king announced that his kingdom would build a bridge on the Red Sea to boost trade between the two countries. (Saudi Arabia also signed an agreement to set up a $22bn investment fund with Egypt).

That was well enough — but Egyptians were shocked when the cabinet suggested it was simply returning the two islands to its rightful owner.