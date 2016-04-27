BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Really Mad Because ClassPass Just Dramatically Raised Their Prices

health

People Are Really Mad Because ClassPass Just Dramatically Raised Their Prices

"Well @classpass was my favorite part about NYC and now it's dead to me."

By Lauren Yapalater and Kristin Harris

Headshot of Lauren Yapalater

Lauren Yapalater

BuzzFeed Staff

Headshot of Kristin Harris

Kristin Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

Last updated on April 27, 2016, at 12:06 p.m. ET

Posted on April 27, 2016, at 11:24 a.m. ET

For the second time in a year, ClassPass has raised their prices. This time, the increase was from $125 a month to $190 a month in the New York metro area. That's a 52% price increase this time, and a 90% price increase over the past year. And not surprisingly, people are pissed.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @classpass

The price increase for unlimited classes appears to be limited to New York at this time, with other ClassPass packages being introduced to other cities.

For many, ClassPass was an affordable multi-gym studio membership...

the ClassPass bubble just popped 😭
Jenna //\\ Wortham @jennydeluxe

the ClassPass bubble just popped 😭

Reply Retweet Favorite

And what once was a beacon of hope for those who wanted to get fit is...just not anymore.

@classpass the math doesn't work anymore... #herotozero
Gina de Mendonca @adqueen

@classpass the math doesn't work anymore... #herotozero

Reply Retweet Favorite

A lot of customers are having trouble seeing the benefit of it anymore.

.@classpass you keep raising prices but don't offer reasons to stay. How do you see this working for your members??
Kristen Wasko @kwask0

.@classpass you keep raising prices but don't offer reasons to stay. How do you see this working for your members??

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Especially those who have been with the service since it was $99 a month.

@classpass %90 price increase with zero incentive to keep the membership is NUTS! byeee!
Ceylan Hepiş @ceylanhepis

@classpass %90 price increase with zero incentive to keep the membership is NUTS! byeee!

Reply Retweet Favorite

New York members are angry.

Getting that #ClassPass price increase notification like
Ariana Sverdlik @asverd

Getting that #ClassPass price increase notification like

Reply Retweet Favorite

REAL ANGRY.

New Yorkers getting that Classpass email:
Danielle Gibson @danimop

New Yorkers getting that Classpass email:

Reply Retweet Favorite

Like, breakup-level angry.

How is it possible that @classpass is upping their prices again? Didn't we just do this? I never thought I'd say this but I'm leaving you.
J. Ciencin Henriquez @TheWriterJess

How is it possible that @classpass is upping their prices again? Didn't we just do this? I never thought I'd say this but I'm leaving you.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

A lot of members are saying they won't be using ClassPass once their billing cycle ends.

Thank you @classpass for making exercise a privileged activity. Ur prices were steep to begin w, but I cant live in NYC &amp; still afford this
Lauren Adelman @ladelmonster

Thank you @classpass for making exercise a privileged activity. Ur prices were steep to begin w, but I cant live in NYC &amp; still afford this

Reply Retweet Favorite

That this was the last straw.

Well @classpass was my favorite part about NYC and now it's dead to me.
Meagan Stevenson @MeaganLeigh14

Well @classpass was my favorite part about NYC and now it's dead to me.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Because a literal luxury gym, Equinox, costs the same amount.

goodbye @classpass. increasing the monthly price by $100?! i'm better off re-joining equinox.
roxi barron @roxwithlox

goodbye @classpass. increasing the monthly price by $100?! i'm better off re-joining equinox.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Basically, people said this is what it seems like ClassPass thinks they are all doing.

Sure @classpass, I'll pay $190 a month for unlimited, and then go bathe in my money filled golden bathtub while sipping Dom.
Haley Denisoff @haley_bugs

Sure @classpass, I'll pay $190 a month for unlimited, and then go bathe in my money filled golden bathtub while sipping Dom.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

ClassPass also announced it is now offering lower-tier memberships, where members can take 5 or 10 classes a month. Those prices are $75 and $125 respectively, for existing members.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @classpass

The $190 membership is for the unlimited membership, a ClassPass spokeswoman said in a press release shared with BuzzFeed News. Existing members will switch over to the 10-class option, unless they decide to stay an unlimited member.

In response to the complaints, the co-founder and CEO of ClassPass said in a statement to BuzzFeed News that the company had to "adjust prices in order to create long-term sustainability."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @classpass

"We've also realized that a one-size-fits-all membership is not diverse enough to serve all of our members' unique needs, which is why we have decided to roll out new plans," Payal Kadakia said. "We wanted an easier entry point for new users who have an appetite for boutique fitness as well as the ability to keep offering an exceptional experience to those who love our unlimited product."

ADVERTISEMENT

But for many people, this might be the end for them and ClassPass.

Truly am going to miss the studios I've come to love but I can't justify supporting a company who consistently raises prices, @classpass.
Kristen Wasko @kwask0

Truly am going to miss the studios I've come to love but I can't justify supporting a company who consistently raises prices, @classpass.

Reply Retweet Favorite

It was cool while it lasted.

It's been a good run, @classpass. Bye!
Stephanie Haberman @StephLauren

It's been a good run, @classpass. Bye!

Reply Retweet Favorite

But now it's over.

.@classpass you want to raise memberships from $99 &gt; $125 &gt; $190 in less than a year?!
Lesley Hauler @LesleyHauler

.@classpass you want to raise memberships from $99 &gt; $125 &gt; $190 in less than a year?!

Reply Retweet Favorite

In conclusion, this is how a lot of people are feeling right now.

LOLOLOLOL @CLASSPASS LOLOLOLOL
Deisy Patino @deisyonthego

LOLOLOLOL @CLASSPASS LOLOLOLOL

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT