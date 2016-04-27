People Are Really Mad Because ClassPass Just Dramatically Raised Their Prices
"Well @classpass was my favorite part about NYC and now it's dead to me."
For the second time in a year, ClassPass has raised their prices. This time, the increase was from $125 a month to $190 a month in the New York metro area. That's a 52% price increase this time, and a 90% price increase over the past year. And not surprisingly, people are pissed.
For many, ClassPass was an affordable multi-gym studio membership...
And what once was a beacon of hope for those who wanted to get fit is...just not anymore.
A lot of customers are having trouble seeing the benefit of it anymore.
Especially those who have been with the service since it was $99 a month.
New York members are angry.
REAL ANGRY.
Like, breakup-level angry.
A lot of members are saying they won't be using ClassPass once their billing cycle ends.
That this was the last straw.
Because a literal luxury gym, Equinox, costs the same amount.
Basically, people said this is what it seems like ClassPass thinks they are all doing.
ClassPass also announced it is now offering lower-tier memberships, where members can take 5 or 10 classes a month. Those prices are $75 and $125 respectively, for existing members.
The $190 membership is for the unlimited membership, a ClassPass spokeswoman said in a press release shared with BuzzFeed News. Existing members will switch over to the 10-class option, unless they decide to stay an unlimited member.
In response to the complaints, the co-founder and CEO of ClassPass said in a statement to BuzzFeed News that the company had to "adjust prices in order to create long-term sustainability."
"We've also realized that a one-size-fits-all membership is not diverse enough to serve all of our members' unique needs, which is why we have decided to roll out new plans," Payal Kadakia said. "We wanted an easier entry point for new users who have an appetite for boutique fitness as well as the ability to keep offering an exceptional experience to those who love our unlimited product."
But for many people, this might be the end for them and ClassPass.
It was cool while it lasted.
But now it's over.
In conclusion, this is how a lot of people are feeling right now.
