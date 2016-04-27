People Are Really Mad Because ClassPass Just Dramatically Raised Their Prices

The price increase for unlimited classes appears to be limited to New York at this time, with other ClassPass packages being introduced to other cities.

How is it possible that @classpass is upping their prices again? Didn't we just do this? I never thought I'd say this but I'm leaving you.

ClassPass also announced it is now offering lower-tier memberships, where members can take 5 or 10 classes a month. Those prices are $75 and $125 respectively, for existing members.

The $190 membership is for the unlimited membership, a ClassPass spokeswoman said in a press release shared with BuzzFeed News. Existing members will switch over to the 10-class option, unless they decide to stay an unlimited member.

In response to the complaints, the co-founder and CEO of ClassPass said in a statement to BuzzFeed News that the company had to "adjust prices in order to create long-term sustainability."

"We've also realized that a one-size-fits-all membership is not diverse enough to serve all of our members' unique needs, which is why we have decided to roll out new plans," Payal Kadakia said. "We wanted an easier entry point for new users who have an appetite for boutique fitness as well as the ability to keep offering an exceptional experience to those who love our unlimited product."