The Breakout Star From Netflix’s Roma Did A Photoshoot At The US-Mexico Border And It Is Stunning

Yalitza Aparicio was photographed for W Magazine in Tijuana, Mexico in front of the border wall that divides the US and Mexico.

By Luis Del Valle and Otillia Steadman

Luis Del Valle BuzzFeed Staff, Mexico Otillia Steadman BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 14, 2019, at 11:54 a.m. ET

Yalitza Aparicio, nominated for an Oscar for her role in Roma, is breaking barriers left and right.

The 26-year-old indigenous actress stars as the housekeeper, Cleo, in Alfonso Cuarón&#x27;s latest movie, based on the director&#x27;s life growing up in Mexico City. She is the first indigenous Mexican woman to be nominated in the Best Actress category, and only the second Mexican woman to be nominated for the award.&quot;In Mexico and elsewhere, people who look like Yalitza are immediately ­classified and deemed unworthy,&quot; Cuarón told W Magazine in the most recent issue. &quot;Being acknowledged by the Academy has a big impact. It’s another wall. And hopefully that wall has started to fall.”
Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty Images

Yalitza has been everywhere since landing the role, including becoming one of the few indigenous women to be featured on a Vogue cover.

Now, she's in W Magazine, teaming up with Cuarón once again for a photoshoot at the US-Mexico border.

wmagazine.com

The shoot was part of a series in W that paired actors and directors for some absolutely beautiful photographs.

Cuarón directed the shoot, and the pictures were taken by Roma photographer Carlos Somonte.

wmagazine.com

The scene? The US-Mexico border wall.

The photos were taken on the Mexico side of the border, in Tijuana.
wmagazine.com

And, the result? A truly beautiful set of photos.

wmagazine.com

Honestly, WOW.

wmagazine.com

Cuarón decided to set the photoshoot at the border because of the significance that walls have, both in the film, and in real life.

“Walls are pointless,&quot; he said in W Magazine. &quot;Whether there is a physical structure there or not, I’m more concerned with the invisible wall that divides social classes and backgrounds. That’s a barrier we accept every day, without thinking.”
wmagazine.com

The series tells the story of inequalities that exist within a country...and between countries.

wmagazine.com

Check out the full photo shoot and interview with Cuarón here.

wmagazine.com

And, let’s hope that Cuarón and Yalitza continue working together for many, many years to come.

wmagazine.com

This post was translated from Spanish.

