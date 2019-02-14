The Breakout Star From Netflix’s Roma Did A Photoshoot At The US-Mexico Border And It Is Stunning

Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty Images

The 26-year-old indigenous actress stars as the housekeeper, Cleo, in Alfonso Cuarón's latest movie, based on the director's life growing up in Mexico City.

She is the first indigenous Mexican woman to be nominated in the Best Actress category, and only the second Mexican woman to be nominated for the award.

"In Mexico and elsewhere, people who look like Yalitza are immediately ­classified and deemed unworthy," Cuarón told W Magazine in the most recent issue.

"Being acknowledged by the Academy has a big impact. It’s another wall. And hopefully that wall has started to fall.”