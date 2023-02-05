The Best Products To Relieve TMJ Pain, According To Experts



For those with frequent or chronic TMJ pain, it can be difficult to find relief from this particularly relentless facial discomfort. It’s a painful and misunderstood condition that affects 5% (and possibly up to 12%) of individuals, including young people, which makes it a rarity in the world of chronic pain. The lack of resources, information and treatments available can be incredibly frustrating for those who have TMJ, leaving many people scrambling to find quick solutions for their pain management.

Dr. Richard M. Lipari, a dentist at Lipari & Mangiameli Dentistry in Chappaqua, New York, explained that the term is an acronym for the temporomandibular joint, which connects the jaw to the skull. When you hear someone say that they “have TMJ,” they technically mean that they have a TMJ disorder or are experiencing TMJ discomfort. 

There are a few different common causes of TMJ disorders, including anxiety and stress. Lipari told HuffPost that most cases are the result of acute injury, an improper bite or “bruxism,” the technical term for teeth grinding and clenching.

“A combination of any of these causes typically results in more symptoms,” he said. These symptoms can include, but are not limited to, “jaw pain, headaches, clicking and/or popping of the TMJ, locking of the jaw, earaches, tooth pain, changes in the way your teeth come together and, potentially, difficulty opening your mouth.”

Aside from those who have had an accident or injured this specific joint, Lipari finds whose who are most at risk for TMJ pain are people with major anxiety. “Bruxism ... has been found to be closely associated with individuals who are heavily stressed,” he said. 

There are a range of treatments and lifestyle changes that can address the symptoms associated with TMJ disorder, he added, including procedures that can be performed in the doctor’s office, such as getting orthodontic devices like Invisalign or getting Botox: “Botox injections are a great way to reduce the amount of stress that is placed on the TMJ, resulting in patients feeling much more comfortable.” 

At-home remedies include the use of hot and cold compresses, wearing a night guard while you sleep, eating soft foods and massaging the muscles surrounding the joint. “Having your dentist make a custom-fit nightguard for you is typically the number one thing you can do to get consistent relief,” Lipari noted.

When it comes to TMJ, Lipari stressed that “managing the associated symptoms to a point where patients are comfortable on a daily basis can be achieved.” There’s no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to treatment, so talk to your physician and dentist about your options. In the meantime, there are some home remedies that can help to ease the discomfort associated with TMJ pain. Keep reading and pick one up for yourself. 


TheraFace



Not only is the TheraFace a skin care dream, but it can do wonders for TMJ-related jaw pain. My partner who suffers from TMJ uses it daily, and has found it to be hugely helpful in reducing her pain levels and achieving major tension relief. She prefers the cone-shaped attachment, but will occasionally use the flat or micro point heads for a slightly less localized or intense massage. It’s one of the very few things that has made a noticeable difference in her pain management. The device is definitely pricey, but it's multifunctional and can help a lot in the discomfort department, and that alone makes it worth its weight in gold.

You can buy the TheraFace from Amazon for around $399. 

Buzzy vibrating ice pack



Often used to get children through the pain of injections, this vibrating ice pack could also help to reduce the gnawing jaw pain associated with TMJ disorder. It could be worth a shot, especially if your symptoms are on the lighter side.

You can buy the vibrating ice pack from Amazon for around $50. 

Intelliwhite jaw massage roller



This Y-shaped facial roller features 30 massaging nodules that glide along the face and jawline with ease. You can hit both sides of your face at once and roll it around in many different directions so you really hit the spot.

You can buy the jaw massage roller from HSN for around $27. 

Plackers disposable dental guards



As Lipari noted, the best option is to get yourself a night guard professionally fitted by a dentist. But we all know that the cost of specialized dentistry can be inaccessible. In the meantime, these Plackers teeth guards may be an excellent solution. They have 15,090 five-star ratings on Amazon, and even hardcore grinding reviewers have said they're incredibly effective.

You can buy the dental guards from Amazon for around $20. 

LotFancy ice pack wrap



This multifunctional ice pack wrap is the perfect hands-free option for someone who needs a bit more mobility. It can be used as a hot or cold compress, is adjustable for a more snug, compressive fit and includes four flexible gel packs.

You can buy the ice pack wrap from Amazon for around $18. 

Nurse Jamie mini super-cryo massaging orb



This innovative face and body tool from Nurse Jamie not only has great skin care benefits but can help to ease tension and pain with pressure and massage. The stainless steel massaging orb can be used both warm and cold and enables you to apply gentle pressure to the face where needed.

You can buy the massaging orb from Revolve for $19. 

A set of massage balls



A simple set of lacrosse massage balls can make a big difference, and while he considers them effective tools, Lipari recommends getting advice on proper technique from a professional first to avoid causing further harm. This set includes one large, hard massage ball and two soft lacrosse massage balls that are the perfect size for providing myofascial release, full-body pain relief and relaxing muscle knots.

You can buy the set of massage balls from Amazon for around $18. 