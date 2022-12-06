iS Clinical’s Vitamin C Serum Is Essential For Younger-Looking Skin

I use this serum every morning before applying moisturizer, sunscreen and makeup. It has a very lightweight slippery, easy texture and dries down slightly sticky and tacky. I was initially concerned that this would cause pilling or flaking with my other products, but that has not been a problem. I have the kind of skin that eats makeup (it feels like it just falls off throughout the day), but the serum’s texture actually acts as a nice grip for the rest of my skin care and makeup products and helps them last all day long.

I’ve found that it absorbs quickly, gives my skin a fresh glow and smooth texture, and has a really natural finish that doesn’t look or feel oily. Most importantly for me, it hasn’t caused any breakouts or irritation. My skin looks and feels clear, smooth, bright and clean.

I have a fair amount of sun damage on my cheeks and with regular use of the serum I’ve definitely found that it is starting to blur. Most noticeable, though, is the effect it’s had on my old acne scarring. I don’t have deep pocket scarring; mine look more like freckles or uneven patchiness. Even longstanding old marks are significantly faded now, while newer ones have been almost completely erased. Years of using retinol and other active ingredients haven’t worked quite this quickly.

When Rebecca first recommended iS Clinical Super Serum, I asked her how it stacked up in comparison to the cult-fave SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic Serum, because I was legitimately surprised that she hadn’t recommended that one instead. She noted that while the SkinCeuticals serum is a classic, the unique use of several of iS Clinical’s ingredients creates a more stable formulation and a nicer finish on the skin. Many reviewers also note that despite years of loyalty to SkinCeuticals, they’d been swept away by how well the iS Clinical serum works and how good it feels on their face.



This truly super serum is made with the much-lauded and aforementioned vitamin C as well as Centella asiatica, copper tripeptide growth factors and mushroom, a blend that ups the ante and puts this serum on another level. Vitamin C helps protect against the visual effects of aging and damage while also nourishing the skin with its calming properties. Centella asiatica is an antioxidant with healing properties that, along with the copper tripeptide growth factors, can help diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Mushroom is the most unexpected component, but has the ability to brighten the complexion overall.

This is definitely one of the most effective serums that I’ve used in recent memory. I definitely have quite a few beloved products in my repertoire, but none are uniquely formulated to tackle these specific issues in one go. I can’t wait to see what a difference it makes long term. And while it costs a pretty penny, it’s absolutely worth it. Not only are the quality and the results unbeatable, but a little goes a long way, making it less of a financial burden than one might imagine. It’s definitely worth the splurge. But don’t just take my word for it, take a look at the raves the iS Clinical Super Serum is getting on Amazon. It just might be the game-changer you’re looking for.

