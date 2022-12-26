The Best Vegan Beauty Products To Try Right Now

From concealers to face creams and hair products, these are among the best vegan beauty products available.

Lourdes Avila Uribe
While you may not think of your makeup drawer as a hidden source of animal byproducts, there are unfortunately plenty of them lurking in your products. According to the New York Times, common beauty ingredients like honey, beeswax, lanolin, squalene, carmine, and gelatin are all derived from animals.

However, there are so many high-quality and effective beauty and skin care brands with vegan products in their lineup, so you can get everything from glamorous makeup to creams, serums and hair treatments that are full of powerful active ingredients while remaining free of animal ingredients.

Retailers like Sephora make it easy to shop vegan items, thanks to dedicated landing pages for makeupskin carehair care and fragrances that are free of animal-derived ingredients. You can also use apps like Yuka (a scanner that gives you health info on food and cosmetic products) and check for Leaping Bunny certification (a designation for animal-friendly products) when trying to find vegan products. 

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best vegan beauty products around. Update your makeup drawer with some new foundation or lipstick, upgrade your skin care regime with a powerful serum or get the best hair of your life with a cult-fave thickening spray. There are more options available than you might think.

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser concealer

Amazon

This popular concealer from Maybelline helps to hide dark circles and give skin a bright, even and naturally smooth look. The long-lasting formula will keep you looking fresh all day long. It's available in 18 different shades.

You can buy the concealer from Amazon for $9. 

R+Co Dallas thickening spray

Amazon

Get your hair bouncy, full and thick with this must-have hair thickening spray from R+Co. It has everything you need for major body and shine that won't dry your hair out or make it look like you just stepped off a pageant stage. 

You can buy the thickening spray from Amazon for $32. 

Biossance squalane hydratoion moisturizer

Sephora

Nourish your skin with Biossance's beautiful active ingredient-infused cream. Ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid and squalane work together to strengthen and hydrate, plump and heal dry skin. 

You can buy the moisturizer from Sephora for $60. 

Merit The Minimalist complexion stick

Merit

Enjoy a picture-perfect complexion with Merit's foundation stick. It does double duty as both a foundation and concealer and gives skin a silky smooth, soft and natural glow. Get it in one of 20 shades.

You can buy the complexion stick from Merit for $38. 

Ceremonia Papaya hair salt scrub

Sephora

If you have an oily or flaky scalp, then you need to give this scrub shampoo from Ceremonia a shot. It has a whipped consistency that's mixed with Bolivian mountain salt and papaya enzymes that deep clean and exfoliate your hair and scalp.

You can buy the hair salt scrub from Sephora for $29. 

Dr. Loretta Intense Replenishing Serum

Dr. Loretta

Prime your skin for makeup and drench it in powerful active ingredients that not only give you a lovely glow but help to fight fine lines and wrinkles. It has a rich and silky consistency that feels like a dream. 

You can buy the replenishing serum from Dr. Loretta for $70. 

Herbivore Lapis facial oil

Sephora

Nourish, soothe and help to balance skin with Herbivore's gorgeous facial oil. It's specially formulated for acne-prone skin, with ingredients like blue tansy, which can calm redness and clarify the complexion, vegan squalane to provide extra moisture, and kukui nut oil to balance and soften skin.

You can buy the facial oil from Sephora for $72. 

KVD Beauty Tattoo eye liner

Sephora

If you are looking to up your eye makeup game or simply need to replenish your liner supply, then you can't skip KVD Beauty's classic waterproof liquid liner. Come hell or high water, it just won't budge. Get it in black or brown in a matte or satin finish. 

You can buy the eye liner from Sephora for $23. 

Drunk Elephant Lala Retro whipped cream

Sephora

It doesn't get much more luxurious and nourishing than this Drunk Elephant moisturizer. It's a richly hydrating, soothing cream that harnesses the power of ceramides to soothe and drench skin in moisture. This and the rest of Drunk Elephant's lineup are a must for anyone who wants to get into vegan skin care.

You can buy the whipped cream from Sephora for $60. 

Versed Keep The Peace acne-calming cream cleanser

Target

Acne-prone skin has met its match with this calming cleanser. It is formulated with salicylic acid to calm, heal and prevent breakouts. The creamy consistency doesn't strip skin of it's natural moisture barrier and keeps things feeling balanced and smooth. 

You can buy the cream cleanser from Target for $18. 

Chris Appleton + Colorwow Money hair mask

Amazon

Treat yourself to a hair mask that will leave you looking like you just left the salon. Created by hairstylist Chris Appleton, this treatment is made to deeply hydrate, strengthen and heal damaged hair, leaving it silky smooth and shiny.

You can buy the hair mask from Amazon for $45. 

Naturium Quadruple hyaluronic acid serum

Target

Hydrate and plump your skin with this rich hyaluronic acid serum. Your skin will thank you for the extra pampering and you can feel good about knowing that it's vegan and cruelty-free.

You can buy the serum from Target for $16. 

Reflekt 4 eye and lip cream

Reflekt

Ingredients like sustainably sourced avocado and Arabian jasmine help to depuff, soothe and brighten the delicate skin around your eyes and lips. Use it at night before going to bed and wake up looking bright-eyed and bushy-tailed.

You can buy the eye and lip cream from Reflekt for $59. 

Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek cream blush stick

Sephora

Perk up your skin with Milk Makeup's multitasking lip and cheek cream stick. It gives your complexion a fresh swipe of color while hydrating and nourishing as well. It's available in eight shades.

You can buy the blush stick from Sephora for $22. 

Goldie Locks ultra-hydrating leave-in conditioner

Goldie Locks

This lovely leave-in conditioner looks just as good on your bathroom counter as it does in your hair. This gentle mist locks in moisture and protects your delicate strands while reducing frizz. It's great for all hair types and has a weightless texture that won't flatten your hair or look greasy.

You can buy the leave-in conditioner from Goldie Locks at $38. 

Covergirl Clean Fresh hydrating concealer

Amazon

If you're a Covergirl fan, check out their popular concealer. It hydrates as it covers dark circles and other imperfections, leaving you with a smoother, more even complexion. It's available in 14 different shades.

You can buy the concealer from Amazon for $7. 

Essie Expressie quick-dry vegan nail polish

Amazon

Pop some color on your claws with Essie's quick-drying vegan formula. It's available in 10 different colors, each of which is vibrant and perfect for every season.

You can buy the vegan nail polish from Amazon for $8.50. 

