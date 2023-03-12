The Most Effective Skin Serums, According To Reviewers And Dermatologists

I’ve long been of the belief that if you have one or two really high-quality serums doing a lot of heavy lifting, you don’t need to jam-pack your skin care routine with a ton of different steps. Investing in one or two serums made with dermatologist-approved active ingredients will do much more for your skin than hopping on every internet skin care trend.

Those who are trying to finesse their beauty routine or pare it down to just a couple of powerful and super-effective products should be on the hunt for tried-and-true ingredients like azelaic acid, mandelic acid, vitamin C, retinol and lactic acid — all of which are beloved by both skin care enthusiasts and dermatologists alike. These holy grail ingredients, when formulated carefully and balanced with additional ingredients that stabilize them and improve their efficacy, are absolute game-changers when it comes to common skin issues. They’re known to properly address things like dark spots, melasma, acne, fine lines, wrinkles and dryness.

Below, I’ve rounded up 13 super effective and deliciously luxurious serums recommended by both dermatologists and reviewers. They include splurge-y products from high-end brands along with more accessible serums with lower price points. Keep reading to pick some up for yourself to turn back time for your skin and watch the compliments roll in.





