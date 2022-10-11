The Best Luxury Beauty Deals From Amazon’s Early Access Sale

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. FYI, Amazon deals can sell out fast! Also, some products may not be on sale for the entire two-day event.
As a lifelong beauty and skin care devotee, cultivating a collection of high-end luxury beauty items has come at quite the financial cost. But the beauty goddesses are looking down on us, because for two days only, Amazon Prime members will have early access to major sales across all categories.
We’re talking home decor, fitness gear, fashion, cleaning supplies, tech, holiday gift ideas and so much more. But for now, let’s focus on luxury beauty brands and their delectable products.
Below, I’ve rounded up can’t-miss goodies from luxury beauty brands like Elemis, StriVectin, and so much more. It’s the perfect opportunity to pick up some skin, hair and beauty products that might otherwise be a bit too expensive to splurge on. Treat yourself while the deals are hot.
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Mousse (30% off)
St. Tropez’s lightweight, non-sticky and streak-free bronzing mousse is infused with hydrating jojoba and other skin care actives to prolong your tan for up to 10 days with even fade.
It has a 100% natural and vegan formula that adapts to your skin tone to create a natural-looking and golden tan that's never orange.
It's wildly popular and even has a celebrity following. Get it now for 30% off through October 12.
You can buy the St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Mousse for $29.40 at Amazon (originally $42).
Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance conditioner (20% off)
Soothe, strengthen and heal damaged hair with Olaplex's cult fave conditioner.
It's great for everything from breakage to dryness, color or heat damage and more.
It's a great investment for anyone looking to repair and smooth their hair.
You can buy Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner for $24 at Amazon (originally $30)
T3 Micro Cura digital ionic hair dryer (30% off)
It's time to ditch that ancient hair dryer and invest in a new one that will give you deliciously soft and shiny locks.
The T3 Micro Cura digital dryer gives you volume without causing frizz, leaving hair healthy.
Get it for 30% off through October 12.
You can buy the T3 Micro Cura digital ionic hair dryer for $172 (originally $245).
PMD Clean Pro smart facial cleansing device (40% off)
The PMD Clean Pro RQ device is a must for skin care lovers looking to get a deep clean and provide a smooth palette for serums and creams.
It can help target blackheads and congestion while helping to firm up skin. On sale for 36% through October 12.
You can buy the PMD Clean Pro smart facial cleansing device for $107 (originally $179).
Alterna Caviar bond repair leave-in cream (30% off)
You’ve heard about using anti-aging ingredients for your skin, but what about hair?
Alterna's Caviar leave-in cream is specifically formulated with restorative proteins to help reduce breakage and split ends while sealing the hair cuticle to protect and prevent further damage.
Save 30% through October 12.
You can buy the Alterna Caviar bond repair leave-in cream for $26 (originally $37).
L’Occitane Ultra Rich body cream (30% off)
Soothe your skin with L’Occitane’s classic ultra-rich body cream. It’s ideal for the dry winter months and smells like gentle notes of jasmine and ylang-ylang. It’s safe for people of all ages and those who have sensitive or irritated skin. Get it for 30% off through October 12.
You can buy the L’Occitane Ultra Rich body cream for $34 (originally $49).
Sulwhasoo Essential Comfort firming cream (30% off)
This absolutely decadent and luxurious whipped firming cream from Sulwhasoo is ideal for anyone who wants to drench their skin in glorious, cloudlike moisture. It works to improve the look of elasticity to leave your skin looking and feeling soft, bouncy and smooth. Get it for 30% off through October 12.
You can buy the Sulwhasoo Essential Comfort firming cream for $84 (originally $120).
DevaCurl No-Poo Decadence zero lather cleanser (30% off)
Curly kids, unite! This no-poo cleanser from DevaCurl is a must for anyone with beautiful curly and coiled hair. It's especially effective for dry medium-to-coarse curls thanks to a rich cleansing cream that conditions as it cleans hair while preserving moisture, leaving hair soft and bouncy. Get it for 21% off through October 12.
You can buy the DevaCurl No-Poo Decadence zero lather cleanser for $20 (originally $29).
StriVectin Tighten & Lift Crepe Control body cream (30% off)
StriVectin is for anyone who wants to see skin-firming results. This body cream has legions of devoted fans thanks to its ability to tighten and brighten crepey, thin skin. Get it for 30% off from now through October 12.
You can buy the StriVectin Tighten & Lift Crepe Control body cream for $41 (originally $59).
Elemis limited edition supersized Pro-Collagen Marine cream (30% off)
This vitamin E-rich cream from Elemis is a beautifully hydrating and nourishing anti-aging cream that can help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It's perfect for the impending dry weather season. Get a generous 3.3-ounce jar for 30% off through October 12.
You can buy the Elemis limited edition supersized Pro-Collagen Marine cream for $152 (originally $225).
Nioxin System Kit 2 (20% off)
Whether you’re dealing with thinning hair due to stress, genetics, age or otherwise, it can be hard to deal with and improve. Nioxin’s system is a great option for those looking to try new solutions. It’s highly rated and popular, and a hairstylist recommended it to me when I had stress-induced hair loss and I was shocked by how effective it was. It made a huge difference over the course of just a few months. It's definitely an investment, but it’s worth it. This kit includes a shampoo, conditioner and scalp treatment. Get it for 34% off through October 12.
You can buy the Nioxin System Kit for $44 (originally $55).
Perricone MD Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione rejuvenating moisturizer (23% off)
Treat your skin to a thirst-quenching cream from Perricone MD. Made to nourish dry skin, this luxurious cream is velvety-rich and has a hint of rose scent. Say goodbye to rough, tight skin with the help of this beauty. Get it for 23% off from now through October 12.
You can buy the Perricone MD Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione rejuvenating moisturizer for $75 (originally $98).
Malin + Goetz Vitamin E face moisturizer (30% off)
Malin + Goetz's cruelty-free and vegan nourishing moisturizer is a versatile wonder. It’s deeply hydrating and helps to balance irritated, dry and sensitive skin. It’s a great primer for makeup and can be used as an aftershave as well. Get it for 30% off from now through October 12.
You can buy the Malin + Goetz Vitamin E face moisturizer for $35 (originally $50).
R+Co BLEU Optical Illusion smoothing oil (30% off)
Looking for a hair oil that won't leave hair greasy or weighed down? Check out R+Co's smoothing oil. It gives hair a beautiful glossy sheen that looks effortlessly sleek and chic. Not only does it help to smooth frizz, but it also nourishes dry hair and keeps it soft and healthy. Get it for 30% off from now through October 12.
You can buy the R+Co BLEU Optical Illusion smoothing oil for $46 (originally $66).
Eau Thermale Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective cream (30% off)
Heal your skin's natural moisture barrier and keep it protected from external irritants with this calming cream from Avène. It's a French pharmacy staple that can be used on everything from dry skin to rashes, and won't damage sensitive skin. Get it for 30% off from now through October 12.
You can buy the Eau Thermale Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective cream for $30 (originally $42).
Laneige lip sleeping mask (30% off)
Treat your lips to a good night's sleep and wake up with dewy, plump lips thanks to Laneige’s iconic lip sleeping mask. They deeply nourish and hydrate the skin overnight so you can enjoy healthy, soft lips all day long. It’s perfect for the dry weather ahead.
You can buy the Laneige lip sleeping mask for $17 (originally $24).
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Styling Crimper (17% off)
Get crimpy with Babyliss Pro’s hair crimping tool. It comes with two different attachments, one for tight crimps and another for looser waves — perfect for the '80s-themed Halloween costume or for everyday mermaid vibes. Get it for 17% off from now through October 12.
You can buy the BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Styling Crimper for $72 (originally $87).
This article originally appeared on HuffPost.