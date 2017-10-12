Penélope Cruz Speaks Out Against "Abuse Of Power" Following Harvey Weinstein Allegations

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Here is Cruz's statement in full: "The stories that came out over the last few days about Harvey Weinstein have left me feeling extremely sad and shocked. Obviously I didn’t know that side of him. We have worked together on different films and even if he has been respectful to me and I personally have never witnessed such behavior, I need to express my support to the women that have had such horrible experiences. They have shown great bravery by talking. That kind of abuse of power is absolutely unacceptable. We all, women and men, need to teach future generations about the power of respect and support for one another."