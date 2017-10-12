BuzzFeed News

Penélope Cruz Speaks Out Against "Abuse Of Power" Following Harvey Weinstein Allegations

The actor won an Oscar for her role in Vicky Cristina Barcelona, which was produced by The Weinstein Company.

By Louis Peitzman

Posted on October 12, 2017, at 2:24 p.m. ET

Penélope Cruz has joined a growing number of celebrities speaking out following the allegations against longtime Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

"The stories that came out over the last few days about Harvey Weinstein have left me feeling extremely sad and shocked," she wrote in a statement to BuzzFeed News, noting she has not experienced "that side of him." "That kind of abuse of power is absolutely unacceptable."

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Here is Cruz's statement in full: "The stories that came out over the last few days about Harvey Weinstein have left me feeling extremely sad and shocked. Obviously I didn’t know that side of him. We have worked together on different films and even if he has been respectful to me and I personally have never witnessed such behavior, I need to express my support to the women that have had such horrible experiences. They have shown great bravery by talking. That kind of abuse of power is absolutely unacceptable. We all, women and men, need to teach future generations about the power of respect and support for one another."

Cruz won an Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in Vicky Cristina Barcelona, which was produced by the Weinstein Company.

MGM

She also appeared in Nine, on which Harvey Weinstein was a producer.

Cruz had received some criticism for not speaking out against Weinstein.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

She was also included on lists of actors who had praised Weinstein in the past.

